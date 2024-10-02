FC Barcelona 4-2 Young Boys

Barça have crushed Swiss aspect Younger Boys to assert their first three factors within the Youth League after the disappointing begin in Monaco.

However the recreation did not come with out its ups and downs. The house aspect loved a flurry of early possibilities, a few of which had been particularly good, however could not convert any of them, and paid the value when the guests did take advantage of what had been their first correct assault of the sport. Ralcevic crossed and Jost managed and shot effectively on 25 minutes.

However the Catalans solely wanted three minutes to cancel out that setback. Captain Hugo Alba pounced on the rebound after an Arnau Pradas strike and moments later the roles had been reversed as Alba labored the build-up and Prades completed off the job. As a substitute of getting into a objective down on the break, Barça had managed to place themselves into the lead.

The blaugrana assaults weren’t fairly as fixed after the restart, however substitute Oscar Gistau managed to create some precious respiration area when a well-struck shot made it 3-1

Barça needed extra, however after losing a number of alternatives, they discovered their dominance waning. Younger Boys nonetheless felt they might get one thing out of this recreation, and when Mendes pulled a objective again, a snug state of affairs was now greater than just a little worrying.

In reality, Barça could not loosen up till the very finish of regulation time when Pedro Fernández struck his crew’s fourth and ultimate objective of the evening, and that was a precious win secured.

MATCH STATS

FC BARCELONA 4

YOUNG BOYS, 2

Barça: Eder Aller; Xavi Espart, Landry (Kospo, min. 70), Leo Saca, Walton (Jofre Torrents, min. 46); Pedro Soma, Pedro Rodríguez (Quim Junyent, min. 63), Juan Hernández (Pedro Fernández, min. 76); Jan Virgili, Hugo Alba (Óscar Gistau, min. 62) i Arnau Pradas.

Younger Boys: Cherif; Thermoncy, Jetzer, Raicevic, Smith (Ademi, min. 78); Etoski (Luthi, min. 57), Bomo (Tschanz, min. 78), Jost (Dalipi, min. 63), Mendes; Rufener (Van der Sluis, min. 57) i Tsimba.

Objectives: 0-1, Jost (min. 32); 1-1, Hugo Alba (min. 35); 2-1, Arnau Prades (min. 40), 3-1, Gistau (min. 65); 3-2, Mendes (min. 80); 4-2, Pedro Fernández (min. 90).

Referees: Jakob Sundberg. Yellows for Jetzer, Bomo and Walton.