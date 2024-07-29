FBI says Trump agreed to victim interview about assassination attempt

Washington — Former President Donald Trump has agreed to talk with the FBI for what the bureau described as a “normal sufferer interview” to debate the tried assassination towards him at his Pennsylvania rally earlier this month, an FBI official mentioned in a name with reporters Monday.

Kevin Rojek, the particular agent in control of the FBI’s Pittsburgh discipline workplace, informed reporters that the bureau reached out to Trump and he agreed to the interview. It’s unclear when it would happen.

“We wish to get his perspective on what he noticed,” he mentioned. “It’s a normal sufferer interview.”

The FBI has been investigating the taking pictures at a Trump marketing campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, and has carried out 450 interviews. As a part of its efforts to establish the motive of the gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, the bureau is searching for info from 86 corporations, together with gaming and social media platforms, and messaging apps, Rojek mentioned.

Crooks opened hearth on the gang utilizing an AR-style rifle, injuring Trump and two others and killing one attendee. He was killed by a Secret Service sniper, and federal authorities proceed to research the shooter and his actions within the lead-up to the assault. The FBI has not but discovered a motive and believes Crooks acted alone, with none accomplices or co-conspirators, officers reiterated Monday.

FBI Director Chris Wray informed lawmakers final week that although there may be not but a “clear image” of the gunman’s motive, investigators consider he grew to become targeted on Trump and the rally in Butler round July 6. The FBI analyzed a laptop computer tied to Crooks and located he carried out a Google search for “how distant was Oswald from Kennedy,” a reference to Lee Harvey Oswald, who assassinated President John F. Kennedy in 1963. The day that web search was carried out, July 6, was the identical day Crooks registered to attend Trump’s rally, Wray mentioned.

Brokers additionally recovered a complete of three “comparatively crude” explosive gadgets, Wray mentioned. Two have been in Crooks’ automobile and one was at his residence. The FBI chief informed the Home Judiciary Committee that the gunman had a transmitter that might’ve allowed him to detonate the explosives in his automobile remotely, however the receivers on the bombs have been turned off.

The FBI informed reporters that along with the search about Kennedy’s assassination, Crooks additionally looked for details about energy crops, improvised explosive gadgets, mass shootings and the assassination try towards the prime minister of Slovakia in Might.

New particulars in regards to the Trump taking pictures

This picture reveals the placement of the taking pictures web site, about 400 ft from the stage, at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024. Google Earth/CBS Information



Rojek laid out the timeline of Crooks’ actions in months and days main as much as the assassination try. He mentioned that within the first half of 2024, the gunman made six on-line purchases of precursor chemical substances, which can be utilized to make home made explosives. On July 11, two days earlier than the rally, Crooks traveled to the occasion web site in Butler and spent roughly 20 minutes on “early surveillance” of the realm, Rojek mentioned. He then visited an area gun vary on July 12 and practiced with what the FBI believes was the identical firearm used within the assault.

On July 13, the day of the assassination try, Crooks purchased 50 rounds of ammunition and traveled to the rally web site hours earlier than the occasion started, Rojek mentioned. The gunman spent greater than an hour within the space earlier than returning to his residence, the place he received his rifle and informed his dad and mom he was going to the gun vary.

As soon as Crooks arrived again on the rally web site round 3:45 p.m., he flew a drone roughly 200 yards away for 11 minutes, which Wray informed lawmakers final week and was reiterated by Rojek. Native legislation enforcement recognized Crooks as a suspicious particular person simply earlier than 5 p.m., and an officer took a photograph of him, the FBI mentioned. About half-hour later, police noticed him utilizing a rangefinder and searching information websites, in response to Rojek.

The gunman was then seen sporting a backpack and strolling close to the constructing he would shoot from a couple of minutes earlier than 6 p.m. Investigators consider Crooks used the constructing’s HVAC system and piping to get on the roof, and the FBI mentioned his rifle had a collapsible inventory.

Police dashcam video from 6:08 p.m. confirmed Crooks on the roof heading within the path of the spot the place he would hearth eight rounds, Rojek mentioned. Native police encountered the shooter at 6:11 p.m., in response to the FBI, when a officer was boosted onto the roof. Crooks pointed his gun on the officer, who then dropped to the bottom, Rojek informed reporters. Seconds later, the shooter opened hearth on the rally crowd after which was killed.

The assassination try despatched shockwaves throughout the nation and raised questions as to how Crooks was in a position to get onto the roof so near the place Trump was talking. It led to appreciable scrutiny of the Secret Service, and Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned final week.

Along with the FBI’s investigation, the Division of Homeland Safety’s inside watchdog is inspecting what occurred, and an unbiased evaluate can also be happening. The Home final week unanimously voted to create a bipartisan job pressure to probe the assault, and a quantity congressional committees are conducting their very own investigations.

High federal legislation enforcement officers have already headed to Capitol Hill to temporary lawmakers, and Wray and Cheatle each testified publicly earlier than two separate committees final week. The Senate Homeland Safety and Governmental Affairs Committee is ready to listen to from appearing Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe and FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate on Tuesday.

