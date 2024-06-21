FBI raids home of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao

The FBI carried out a search warrant on the house of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao earlier this morning, in accordance with ABC7.

Company spokesperson Cameron Polan informed The Oaklandside the FBI is “conducting court docket approved regulation enforcement exercise on Maiden Lane and View Crest Court docket.” He additionally confirmed that the company was conducting actions at different properties in Oakland. Polan mentioned the company was unable to offer further info at the moment.

Property information hyperlink a house on 80 Maiden Lane to Thao. A consultant from Thao’s workplace informed The Oaklandside that each one inquiries are being referred to the FBI.

Right here’s the FBI leaving Oakland mayor Sheng Thao’s house after executing a search warrant. Brokers have been carrying a number of massive circumstances that seem like containing some type of proof. pic.twitter.com/a0EjhfDnQp — Darwin BondGraham (@DarwinBondGraha) June 20, 2024

FBI brokers additionally entered a property on View Crest Court docket that seems to belong to Andy Duong. A number of FBI brokers have been seen leaving the property at 10:40am immediately. Duong’s household owns California Waste Options, Oakland’s curbside recycling supplier. Duong’s firm additionally serves San Jose. The Oaklandside was unable to achieve Duong.

The FBI hasn’t said what it’s looking for. Nonetheless, the Duong household is understood to have ties to Thao and different politicians in Oakland and the Bay Space. Oakland’s Public Ethics Fee launched an investigation in 2020 into allegations that the Duong household illegally laundered marketing campaign contributions to a number of members of the Oakland Metropolis Council. The fee’s enforcement chief Simon Russell informed The Oaklandside this case remains to be underneath investigation. Russell mentioned he couldn’t share something additional, citing confidentiality guidelines.

FBI brokers have been seen inside the house of Andy Duong on Thurs. June 20, 2024 whereas an identical search was being carried out a couple of miles away at Thao’s house. Credit score: Darwin BondGraham

Final summer time, Thao and different officers traveled to Vietnam as a part of a commerce delegation to advertise Oakland as a buying and selling companion. That journey was partly sponsored and deliberate by the Vietnamese American Enterprise Affiliation, a gaggle led by members of the Duong household.

This can be a growing story that can be up to date.