Favorite Easy Christmas Cookie Recipes

All of us have recollections of our favourite Christmas cookie recipes.

Whether or not chocolate coated, fruit crammed or icing topped, vacation baking recipes have to incorporate just a few unbelievable cookie recipes to fulfill the candy tooth in all of us.

I really like simple cookie recipes. Most of us haven’t got sufficient time to perform all we hope to, so fast and straightforward recipes, particularly at this busy time of 12 months, make it a bit simpler on the cook dinner. That is at all times factor.

It is a number of scrumptious however very simple Christmas cookie recipes which can be an ideal match for the festive season.

Any of those treats can be an exquisite contribution to a Christmas cookie alternate too, the place a gaggle of pals every makes a bulk quantity of 1 or two cookie recipes, then trades, so all have a wide range of cookies to serve all through the vacation season.

Create vacation recollections for your loved ones with this batch of candy and scrumptious simple Christmas cookie recipes.

Christmas Shock Cookies

3/4 cup of shortening

3/4 cup of sunshine brown sugar

1 egg

1 3/4 cups flour

1 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup shredded coconut

2 teaspoons cream of tartar

Any taste jam or jelly

Preheat the oven to 375ºF.

Cream the shortening and the sugar collectively. Add the egg and blend all of it collectively nicely. Sift the dry elements collectively and add them to the moist combine. Add vanilla and blend. Drop the dough by teaspoons-full onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Along with your finger or a spoon, make an indentation within the middle of the cookie ball and fill with jam or jelly. Sprinkle coconut over all and bake at for 10-12 minutes.

Fruited Shortbread Cookies

2 1/2 cups flour

1 teaspoons cream of tartar

1 1/2 cups confectioner’s sugar

1 – 9 ounce jar mincemeat

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup butter, softened

1 egg

Preheat oven to 375ºF.

Mix the flour, baking soda, and cream of tartar. In a big bowl, beat the butter and sugar collectively till fluffy. Add the egg. Stir within the vanilla and the mincemeat. Add the dry elements to the moist combine. Combine collectively nicely. (The batter might be stiff.) Roll into 1 1/4″ balls. Place on an ungreased cookie sheet and flatten barely. Bake for 10-12 minutes or till flippantly brown.

Tip:

You possibly can ice these cookies with a glaze combination if you want. Combine confectioner’s sugar with just a few drops of milk and vanilla till it reaches a runny however thick consistency. Drizzle over the Christmas cookies whereas they’re nonetheless heat.

Almond Christmas Balls

1 cup of soppy butter

1/4 cup of confectioner’s sugar

2 cups of sifted flour

1 cup of floor almonds

1 teaspoon of almond extract

Candied or maraschino cherries

Granulated sugar (for rolling cookies after baking)

Cream collectively the butter and sugar. Add the flour, floor almonds and almond extract and blend till it varieties a dough. Roll a teaspoon of the dough right into a ball, press down within the center and place a cherry within the middle. Cowl the cherry utterly with the dough. Bake the cookie balls on a greased cookie sheet for half-hour at 325ºF. Roll in granulated sugar earlier than cooling.

Makes about 4 dozen cookies.

Every of those vacation recipes may be saved in an hermetic container for not less than per week.