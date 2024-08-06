Fatboy Slim, Martin Garrix & Afroki Among The Headliners For Insomaniac’s Halloween Escape 2024

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Insomniac’s Escape Halloween, billed as one of many world’s largest Halloween-themed music festivals, revealed the lineup for its 2024 version.

Now in its thirteenth yr, Escape Halloween will return to the NOS Occasions Middle in San Bernardino, CA, on October 25 & 26.

The EDM-heavy lineup contains Afroki (Afrojack B2B Steve Aoki), Illenium, Martin Garrix, deadmau5, Fatboy Slim, Ludaris, Angerfist, Canine Eat Canine venture from Crankdat B2B Riot Ten, Alison Wonderland, Seven Lions, PEEKABOO, and Wooli.

The lineup additionally contains Berghain duo Ben Klock B2B Marcel Dettmann, tech-house star PAWSA, Clonee, Chloé Caillet, James Hype, MEDUZA, Denis Sulta and Dennis Cruz, and Patrick Mason, amongst others.

Two-day GA, GA+, and VIP passes shall be obtainable starting August 8 at 12pm PST on the official Escape Halloween web site.