Fantasia Film Fest Reaches Tentative Deal Union Workers

Following a one-day strike on July 11, the Syndicat des employé-es de l’événementiel-CSN, representing round 60 Fantasia Movie Pageant employees, reached a tentative deal late Friday evening to avert further labor disruption.

The union revealed no particulars on the settlement in precept earlier than union employees vote on the deal early subsequent week. A proper ratification would clear the best way for the twenty fourth version of the Fantasia Movie Pageant to kick off as deliberate on July 18 in Montreal.

“We’re happy with the dedication and willpower of our members within the negotiation course of. The employer took act of our mobilization and confirmed open-mindedness concerning our final negotiation proposal. We’re enthusiastic in regards to the alternative to current the tentative settlement to members at our upcoming normal meeting,” Théa Trudeau-Tremblay, a spokesperson for the Syndicat des employé-es de l’événementiel-CSN, mentioned in an announcement on Saturday.

A consultant for Fantasia confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter {that a} tentative deal had been reached at round 10 p.m. on Friday evening. Fantasia Fest organizers had no further touch upon the settlement in precept forward of the union workers voting on the brand new labor deal.

The Fantasia union, aligned with the Syndicat des employé-es de l’événementiel-CSN, signed their first collective settlement in September 2023, simply after the movie competition’s 2023 version. However latest efforts to ascertain a minimal wage for unionized Fantasia workers on the bargaining desk obtained hung up over the style movie competition desirous to proceed paying workers as freelancers, with a lump sum for working Fantasia’s 2024 version, nevertheless many hours they work.

The union maintained the Fantasia competition needed to introduce modifications to the workers’ short-term, seasonal contracts just for subsequent 12 months’s 2025 version. However after bargaining between the Fantasia union and its administration resumed Friday after the one-day strike a day earlier, sufficient progress was apparently made in crunch talks to reach at an settlement in precept.

North America’s largest style competition is now set to open on July 18 with a world premiere for Elijah Wooden’s Bookworm and later a world premiere for The Depend of Monte Cristo. The twenty fourth version is then set to run to Aug. 4 in Montreal.