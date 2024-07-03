Fans turn out for Brazil vs. Colombia in final COPA America match at Levi's Stadium

by

Soccer followers pack Levis Stadium to look at Copa America

Soccer followers from world wide are at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara to look at Brazil tackle Columbia. Each one of many 60,000 plus seats are full.

Juan Cardona is from Colombia however got here from his hometown in Florida to attend the sport. “I really feel like residence proper now. I’m from Colombia, that is my household, in order that’s it,” Cardona stated, to cheers of “Colombia, Colombia” from fellow followers.  In terms of soccer – or soccer as it’s referred to as in all places else world wide – followers say it’s arduous to clarify the sense of nationwide satisfaction. “When it’s worldwide you go in your nation, you battle in your nation,” Cardona stated. 

Grace Nanez got here to the match from Walnut Creek.  “I’m Colombian, and we’re going to win!,” Nanez stated. 

 One of many challenges for followers driving to sport on Tuesday was  that vast inexperienced lot – which is often open for 49ers video games – will not be open right now as a result of Nice America was additionally open and the lot was not accessible for Levi’s Stadium parking. 

