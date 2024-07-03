Fans turn out for Brazil vs. Colombia in final COPA America match at Levi’s Stadium

-->

Juan Cardona is from Colombia however got here from his hometown in Florida to attend the sport. “I really feel like residence proper now. I’m from Colombia, that is my household, in order that’s it,” Cardona stated, to cheers of “Colombia, Colombia” from fellow followers. In terms of soccer – or soccer as it’s referred to as in all places else world wide – followers say it’s arduous to clarify the sense of nationwide satisfaction. “When it’s worldwide you go in your nation, you battle in your nation,” Cardona stated.

Grace Nanez got here to the match from Walnut Creek. “I’m Colombian, and we’re going to win!,” Nanez stated.