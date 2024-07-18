Fans Think Blake Lively Will Cameo as Lady Deadpool in Deadpool 3

It appears Girl Deadpool is formally coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and followers consider Blake Energetic will tackle the superhero mantle.

A glimpse of the feminine model of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool was proven in a brand new trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine launched on Tuesday, July 16. Whereas followers flooded the web with theories about who might be behind the masks, a big majority of the guesses had been that Reynolds’ spouse will painting Girl Deadpool.

“Yeah, it’s 💯 sure that Blake Energetic is taking part in Girl Deadpool,” one X consumer captioned snaps of the actress and the character. One other fan wrote, “So curious to see who finally ends up taking part in this function. Blake Energetic looks like the apparent selection however we will see.”

Apart from being Reynolds’ spouse, one of many largest items of proof is that very like Energetic, 36, Girl Deadpool is thought for her blonde locks. Within the trailer, the character’s blonde hair lays over her shoulder as she walks into body sporting her personal model of Deadpool’s traditional pink and black go well with.

“After all it’s her. There isn’t any manner it’s anybody [sic] else,” one other fan commented by way of X, although Girl Deadpool’s hair doesn’t match Energetic’s present golden blonde shade.

Energetic additionally shares her husband’s comedic chops, a trait Deadpool is well-known for. Earlier this month, she shared her hilarious response to seeing Reynolds, 47, interacting with Peggy the Pugese, who portrays the canine Deadpool variant Dogpool within the upcoming Marvel film.

“SOS: He’s making an attempt to get me pregnant once more,” she wrote by way of her Instagram Story on July 11. “Put the canine that you simply discover lovable regardless of societal k9 expectations away and take off the rattling teal go well with! Impolite.” (The couple shares daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and welcomed their fourth little one collectively in 2023.)

Moreover, Energetic is an enormous fan of the Deadpool franchise, even sporting a Deadpool & Wolverine attraction bracelet amongst greater than $500K of Tiffany & Co. jewels whereas attending the 2024 Tremendous Bowl in February. “Blake has been an enormous supporter of these motion pictures since Ryan made the primary one virtually seven years in the past,” a supply completely advised Us Weekly in September 2022. “She’s a believer and has a voice on these motion pictures as a result of they’re a key a part of the household enterprise for her and Ryan.”

Whereas some followers assume Energetic and Reynolds’ shut good friend Taylor Swift is likely to be taking part in Girl Deadpool, Energetic is the extra seemingly selection as Entertainment Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the pop star, 34, won’t seem within the movie.

“That’s positively not Taylor Swift. I nonetheless assume Blake Energetic would be the one to undertake Girl Deadpool,” an X consumer wrote alongside a nonetheless of the character on Tuesday. A special consumer added: “It’s Blake. Taylor’s hair is a bit darker whereas Blake’s is lighter.”

Some followers have urged that whereas Energetic might be taking part in Girl Deadpool, it is likely to be in a manner moviegoers wouldn’t anticipate. “Blake’s a physique double, digitally inserted Ryan’s head. Mark my phrases,” a fan joked by way of X. One other fan agreed, including, “If it’s Ryan Reynolds in a wig I’m executed.”

Tuesday’s new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer additionally teased quite a lot of different Deadpool variants, together with one carrying a Western-looking gun and holster. The movie’s synopsis hints at the potential for seeing totally different variations of superhero characters as Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will journey throughout the multiverse to cease a standard enemy.

Forward of the movie’s launch, Reynolds revealed that he not too long ago let his and Energetic’s eldest daughter, James, watch the film regardless of her younger age. “It was simply probably the greatest moments of this entire expertise for me,” he advised The New York Instances in an interview printed on Monday, July 15.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on Friday, July 26.