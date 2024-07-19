Fandango founder J. Michael Cline identified as man who fell to death from New York City hotel

Editor’s word: Should you or somebody you realize is scuffling with suicidal ideas or psychological well being issues, please name the 988 Suicide & Disaster Lifeline by dialing 988 to attach with a educated counselor, or go to the 988 Lifeline web site.



New York

CNN

—



J. Michael Cline, the founding father of film ticket firm Fandango, fell to his demise from a New York Metropolis resort Tuesday, a legislation enforcement official confirmed to CNN.

The New York Police Division mentioned that round 10 am on Tuesday, the 64-year-old was discovered with accidents indicating he fell from an elevated peak from The Kimberly Lodge, a luxurious boutique resort in midtown Manhattan. Investigators consider he jumped from the twentieth flooring of the resort. He was declared lifeless quickly after by emergency medical providers.

Cline based Fandango in 1999 and stayed till 2011, in response to LinkedIn. The ticket firm is now owned by NBCUniversal.

On the time of his demise, Cline was a founding and managing accomplice at non-public fairness agency Accretive and government chairman at Juxtapose, a enterprise fund. He had additionally based a variety of different corporations.

Cline served as chairman of the Nationwide Fish and Wildlife Basis, the place he wrote concerning the significance of conservation efforts in 2020.

Cline was married and the daddy of six youngsters. He acquired his bachelors from Cornell College and MBA from Harvard Enterprise College, in response to an HBS alumni affiliation web site.

CNN has reached out to Fandango for remark.