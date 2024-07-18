Fandango Founder Fell From New York Hotel

J. Michael Cline, a finance govt who based the ticketing firm Fandango, died Tuesday after falling from a high-rise lodge in New York Metropolis. He was 64.

The New York Police Division informed The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that officers responded to The Kimberly Resort on East fiftieth Avenue at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday following 911 calls. “Upon arrival, officers discovered an unconscious and unresponsive male with accidents indicative of a fall from an elevated place,” the NYPD assertion continued. “The investigation stays ongoing.”

EMS pronounced the person, later recognized as Cline, useless. His reason behind dying wasn’t instantly out there, although there are a number of studies that he died by suicide.

Cline, who accomplished his undergraduate at Cornell College and acquired an MBA from Harvard Enterprise College, based Fandango, a film ticketing service, in 2000. He stayed with the corporate, which was acquired by Comcast in 2007, for greater than a decade earlier than leaving in 2011. Fandango is now owned by NBCUniversal and Warner Bros.

He additionally based a number of different firms together with R1 RCM, Accolade, Insureon, Everspring and Accumen, amongst others, and was a founding managing associate of Accretive, LLC. Earlier than Accretive, Cline was a common associate at Basic Atlantic, and previous to that, an affiliate at McKinsey & Firm.

Cline was presently serving as govt chairman of funding agency Juxtapose, in response to this

LinkedIn, in addition to chairman of the Nationwide Fish and Wildlife Basis.

He’s survived by his spouse Pamela B. Cline and their six youngsters.

