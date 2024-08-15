Famous Amos cookies creator Wally Amos dies at 88 : NPR

toggle caption Lucy Pemoni/AP

Wally Amos, the entrepreneur behind the Well-known Amos cookie enterprise, has died. He was 88 years outdated.

His explanation for loss of life was dementia, his kids mentioned in a press release.

“Along with his Panama hat, kazoo, and boundless optimism, Well-known Amos was an amazing American success story, and a supply of Black satisfaction,” mentioned kids Sarah, Michael, Gregory and Shawn Amos.

“Our dad taught us the worth of arduous work, believing in ourselves, and chasing our goals.”

Amos devoted his life to creating the right cookie and advised NPR again in 2008 that the key ingredient in his world-famous baked items was love.

“I feel it is vital to like what you do as a result of that love is transferred to what you do, and it turns it into one thing completely incredible,” he mentioned on the time.

Whereas most individuals at present will affiliate the Well-known Amos model with the yellow-boxed cookies that line the grocery retailer snack aisle, Amos’ imaginative and prescient began in 1975 as a brick-and-mortar cookie store in Los Angeles.

Utilizing his aunt’s selfmade recipe, the cookies had been successful and enterprise boomed. However after declining gross sales within the late Nineteen Eighties, Amos in the end bought the corporate.

He later moved to Hawaii the place he would proceed baking his well-known confections.

The household mentioned Amos died at house peacefully together with his spouse, Carol, by his facet. They instructed that in lieu of sending flowers, individuals may donate to the Alzheimer’s Affiliation in his reminiscence.

“We additionally know he would adore it if you happen to had a chocolate chip cookie at present.”