Family of California teen says she would ‘never do this’

Alison Chao discovered, household annoyed with ‘system’
Alison Chao was discovered protected per week after the 15-year-old disappeared whereas on a motorcycle experience to a relative’s home within the San Gabriel Valley.
“I’m so comfortable that we discovered her and that she’s protected,” stated Jenny, Alison’s aunt. “It’s been a nightmare. I’ve not slept. We simply saved looking out and looking out.”
Chao was situated earlier this morning and was situated with the help of the Glendale Police Division, Monterey Park police stated.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Discover Alison Chao: Household to present replace
A determined search is on for a lacking 15-year-old Monterey Park woman who was final seen driving a motorcycle to go to household within the San Gabriel Valley on July 16.
Cellphone video posted on social media was reportedly recorded by Alison the day earlier than she disappeared. Within the video, the teenager was heard talking with police relating to points associated to what has been a latest custody dispute.
A whole lot of lacking individual fliers had been posted and handed out throughout the San Gabriel Valley in hopes of discovering Alison. The woman was reportedly noticed in El Sereno sooner or later in the course of the search, earlier than she was situated safely Tuesday morning exterior a neighborhood TV station in Glendale.
“She would by no means do something like this,” stated Jenny. “Individuals must be held accountable. This isn’t acceptable.”
Alison was protected, talking with police Tuesday afternoon on the Monterey Park police station. Household and associates stated they’re anxious to see her.