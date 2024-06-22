Family holds candlelight vigil honoring Jocelyn Nungaray Friday evening

HOUSTON – The household of Jocelyn Nungaray held a candlelight vigil to honor the 12-year-old lady whose life was senselessly taken.

The vigil occurred from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday night time close to the world the place the lady’s physique was discovered Monday morning.

As candles flickered and tearful hugs had been exchanged, Jocelyn’s mom, Alexis Nungaray, wore a shirt that learn “Endlessly 12.”

“I used to be wanting ahead to seeing how lovely she was gonna develop as much as be,” Alexis stated. “I do know God is actual, I do know God is sweet and [whoever killed her] will really feel God’s wrath.”

The 2 males suspected of finishing up the homicide are in police custody. Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel, 22, and Franklin Pena, 26, have every been charged with capital homicide.

Investigators imagine they requested Jocelyn for instructions and lured her to a close-by bridge. As soon as there, they’re accused of tying her up, eradicating her pants and strangling her. They then threw her physique in a bayou in an try to take away DNA proof.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire and Interim Police Chief Larry Satterwhite had been in attendance.

On the vigil, Mayor Whitmire attributed the horrific crime to flaws in American immigration coverage that allowed the suspects—who’re Venezuelan nationals illegally in the USA—to stay within the nation after being arrested close to El Paso earlier this yr.

“[The suspects] had been apprehended after which launched. That’s a damaged system, and it results in tragedies when you’ve gotten a prison ingredient. As we’re witnessing this week. So, I can be talking out that Congress must do its job and stop these tragedies.”

Now, Alexis is looking on the justice system to carry her daughter’s killers accountable.

“Please don’t fail us,” she stated. “Please don’t allow us to down.”

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale additionally appeared on the vigil to indicate his help. He can be protecting Jocelyn’s funeral bills.

RELATED LINKS: