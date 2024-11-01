Family Friendly Hamburger Meals

Creator

Christine Steendahl

Revealed

April 12, 2009

Phrase depend

1,684

In the event you’re like most households, you’re consistently on the hunt for yummy concepts for dinner. As a busy caregiver, you need recipes which are fast to organize, meals that your loved ones will love, one thing a little bit completely different occasionally and one thing that will not break the pockets.

Listed here are ten issues you are able to do with hamburger to stretch that grocery funds is a few new methods:

Waikiki Meatballs

1 1/2 kilos floor beef

2/3 cup cracker crumbs

1/3 cup onion, minced

1 egg

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/4 teaspoon ginger

1/4 cup milk

1 tablespoon shortening

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

1 can (13.5 oz) pineapple tidbits, drained, reserve syrup

1/3 cup vinegar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1/3 cup inexperienced pepper, chopped

Combine completely beef, crumbs, onion, egg, salt, ginger and milk. Form combination by rounded tablespoonfuls into balls. Soften shortening in giant skillet; brown and cook dinner meatballs. (Alternatively, you may bake the meatballs at 400*F for 20-Half-hour as an alternative of frying) Take away meatballs; maintain heat. Pour fats from skillet. Combine cornstarch and sugar. Stir in reserved pineapple syrup, vinegar and soy sauce till easy. Pour into skillet; cook dinner over medium warmth, stirring consistently, till combination thickens and boils. Boil and stir one minute. Add meatballs, pineapple tidbits and inexperienced pepper; warmth by means of. Observe: good served over rice You possibly can freeze this recipe as effectively, however freeze the sauce and the meatballs individually. Cuban Picadillo recipe – Beef Hash of Cuba

1 lb floor meat

1 giant onion, chopped

2-3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 small can tomato sauce

1/4 cup dry white wine

Pimiento stuffed olives

Raisins

Salt and pepper to style

In a big skillet, brown the bottom meat, onions and garlic. If meat isn’t too lean, pour out no matter fats you render.

Flip warmth right down to medium low. Add the tomato sauce and wine. Whereas it simmers, chop up the pimiento stuffed olives and add to meat combination, it’s okay so as to add a little bit little bit of the brine, if you want. Add the raisins and modify the seasonings.

Serve over fluffy, white rice.

Meat Turnovers

Taste your hamburger together with your favourite spices together with onion, garlic, black pepper, basil, onion, marjoram, oregano or different favorites as you cook dinner the bottom beef. Drain the hamburger and let it cool. Combine with sharp cheddar cheese and fold it inside a garlic pizza dough, like a turnover. Glaze with uncooked egg and bake at 375 levels 20 minutes or browned on ungreased cookie sheet.

Doner Meat with Floor Beef

Doner meat is historically made with lamb and utilized in gyros, however you may make a floor beef model like this one:

• 3 kilos lean floor hamburger

Preheat the oven to 300 levels Fahrenheit. Combine the hamburger with the entire spices in a bowl, after which knead it (longest 20 minutes of my life). Form the meat into 2 tight loaves and bake on a broiler pan for two to 2.5 hours. Allow them to cool after which slice up. You may also refrigerate it, or freeze it if you happen to do not use all of it.

Stuffed Inexperienced Peppers

• 6 inexperienced bell peppers

• salt to style

• 1 pound floor beef

• 1/3 cup chopped onion

• salt and pepper to style

• 1 (14.5 ounce) can complete peeled tomatoes, chopped

• 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

• 1/2 cup raw rice

• 1/2 cup water

• 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

• 2 (10.75 ounce) cans condensed tomato soup

• water as wanted

DIRECTIONS

Carry a big pot of salted water to a boil. Reduce the tops off the peppers, and take away the seeds. Cook dinner peppers in boiling water for five minutes; drain. Sprinkle salt inside every pepper, and put aside. In a big skillet, sauté beef and onions for five minutes or till beef is browned. Drain off extra fats, and season with salt and pepper. Stir within the tomatoes, rice, 1/2 cup water and Worcestershire sauce. Cowl, and simmer for quarter-hour, or till rice is tender. Take away from warmth, and stir within the cheese. Preheat the oven to 350 levels F. (175 levels C). Stuff every pepper with the meat and rice combination, and place peppers open facet up in a baking dish. In a medium bowl, mix tomato soup with simply sufficient water to make the soup a gravy consistency. Pour over the peppers. Bake coated for 25 to 35 minutes, till heated by means of and cheese is melted and bubbly. Hamburger Soup

1 lb cooked and rinsed floor beef

1 can diced tomatoes

1 can sliced mushrooms

1 lb frozen blended veggies (carrots, peas, corn, inexperienced beans)

1/2 diced pink onion

beef inventory to fill crock pot

spices to style garlic powder, salt and pepper, and different favorites

Jamaican Macaroni

2 cups (8 oz) elbow macaroni

1 pound extra-lean floor beef

1 cup sliced carrots

1 giant inexperienced bell pepper

1 giant onion

1 can (14 1/2 oz) diced tomatoes

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 1/2 teaspoons seasoning salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon scorching pepper sauce

Cook dinner the macaroni as directed on the field.

Chop the carrots in 1/4 inch circles, then seed & chop the bell pepper.

Cook dinner the meat in a skillet over excessive warmth. Break up the meat, stirring often. In the meantime, end slicing the carrots and chopping the bell pepper. When the meat is partially browned add the carrots and bell pepper to the skillet &stir effectively. Peel and coarsely chop the onion, including it to the skillet as you chop.

Add the tomatoes and their juice, the Worcestershire, garlic powder, seasoning salt, black pepper, and the new pepper sauce.

Stir effectively, then proceed to cook dinner, stirring incessantly, to melt the greens and thicken the sauce, 7 minutes extra.

As quickly because the macaroni is tender, drain it and put aside till the sauce is thick. Then add it to the skillet, stir effectively to coat with sauce and serve.

Wonton Soup.

Substances:

• 18 – 24 gained ton wrappers

• Filling:

• 1/2 pound lean floor beef, browned and drained

• 1 tablespoon soy sauce

• 1 tablespoon oyster sauce

• just a few drops sesame oil

• 1 teaspoon sherry

• 1/2 teaspoon sugar

• 1 inexperienced onion, finely minced

• 1 teaspoon cornstarch

• 2 dashes of white pepper

• Different:

• Water for boiling gained tons

• 4 1/2 – 5 cups hen inventory

• inexperienced onion, thinly sliced, as desired

• just a few drops sesame oil (non-compulsory)

Preparation:

Mix all of the filling elements in a bowl, mixing effectively. Lay one gained ton pores and skin in entrance of you. Cowl the remaining gained ton skins with a moist towel to maintain them from drying out.

Filling the gained tons:

Moisten all the sides of the gained ton wrapper with water. Place a heaping teaspoon of gained ton filling within the heart.

Fold the gained ton wrapper in half lengthwise, ensuring the ends meet. Press down firmly on the ends to seal. Use thumbs to push down on the sides of the filling to heart it. Holding thumbs in place, fold over the gained ton wrapper yet one more time. Push the corners up and maintain in place between your thumb and index finger. Moist the corners together with your fingers. Carry the 2 ends collectively in order that they overlap. Press to seal. The completed product ought to resemble a nurse’s cap. Repeat with remaining gained tons.

Alternate methodology: Place the teaspoon of filling in the midst of the wrapper and twist to seal. The ultimate end result ought to resemble a cash bag or drawstring purse.

Boiling the gained tons:

Carry a big pot of water to a boil. Add the gained tons, ensuring there’s sufficient room for them to maneuver about freely. Let the gained tons boil for five – 8 minutes, till they rise to the highest and the filling is cooked by means of. Take away from the pot with a slotted spoon.

To make the soup: deliver the hen inventory to a boil. Add the gained tons and produce the soup again to a boil. Add the inexperienced onion, take away the pot from the warmth and add the sesame oil, stirring. Ladle into soup bowls, permitting 6 gained tons per particular person.

Lion’s Head Meatballs

Substances:

• 1 pound bok choy, Peking cabbage (Napa cabbage), or spinach leaves

• 1 – 2 inexperienced onions (spring onions, scallions), minced

• 1 teaspoon minced ginger

• 1 giant egg

• 1 pound floor pork

• 3/4 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon granulated sugar

• 2 1/2 teaspoons pale dry sherry

• 3 tablespoons gentle soy sauce, divided

• 1/2 teaspoon Asian sesame oil

• Black or white pepper, to style, non-compulsory

• 2 – 3 tablespoons cornstarch or flour

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 1 1/2 cups hen broth

Preparation:

Wash and drain the bok choy or different greens. Reduce crosswise into 3 inch strips. Mince the ginger and inexperienced onion. In a small bowl, beat the egg with a fork. In a medium bowl, mix the bottom pork with the inexperienced onion, ginger, salt, sugar, dry sherry, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, Asian sesame oil, pepper if utilizing and the egg, utilizing your fingers to combine collectively the elements completely. Add as a lot cornstarch as wanted to make in order that the combination isn’t too moist. (I begin with 2 tablespoons after which add 1 teaspoon at a time). Kind the bottom pork into 4 giant meatballs. Flatten them a bit in order that they don’t seem to be utterly spherical. Warmth 2 tablespoons oil in a skillet or wok on medium-high warmth. When the oil is scorching, add the 4 meatballs. Cook dinner for five minutes till browned on the underside. Flip and cook dinner the opposite facet (modify the warmth if the meatballs are cooking too rapidly). In a flameproof casserole dish or saucepan that’s giant sufficient to carry the meatballs, warmth the hen broth and a pair of tablespoons soy sauce to boiling. Add the meatballs, scale back the warmth and simmer, coated, for 10 minutes. Add the bok choy. (You possibly can organize the bok choy on prime of the meatballs in order that it steams, or lay some proper within the broth if there’s room). Simmer for an additional quarter-hour or till the meatballs are cooked by means of and there’s no pinkness within the center.

To serve Lion’s Head Meatballs, serve every meatball on a small plate surrounding by the greens, or in soup bowls with a few of the bok choy and broth. You may also thicken a few of the broth with a cornstarch and water thickener and pour over the meatballs.

Crock Pot Sloppy Joes

2lbs of floor beef

1-2 packets of onion soup,

2 8 oz cans tomato sauce

Splashes of pink wine vinegar and balsamic vinegar

Salt pepper and garlic powder, and many others.

Cook dinner in crock pot for couple hours, stirring often