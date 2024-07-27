Fall Out Boy, Weezer, Incubus, and Cage The Elephant To Headline The Inaugural Oceans Calling Second Wave Fest

CANCUN, Mexico (CelebrityAccess) — Following the profitable debut of the Oceans Calling pageant in Maryland in 2022, Playa Luna Presents, C3 Presents and O.A.R. introduced the growth of the model to Mexico with the debut of the Oceans Calling Second Wave pageant.

Set for January 19-22, 2025 at Moon Palace Resort in Cancun, the vacation spot pageant contains a lineup that features headliners Fall Out Boy, Weezer, Incubus, and Cage The Elephant, and performances by Rebelution, 311, O.A.R., Jack’s Model, and Andrew McMahon within the Wilderness.

“At Playa Luna, we’re obsessed with crafting distinctive, immersive journey experiences, and partnering with Oceans Calling for Second Wave is an ideal match,” stated Jonathan Fordin, Associate at Playa Luna Presents. “Friends can stay up for a seamless mix of luxurious, trip, and unbelievable dwell music.”

The pageant kicks off on January nineteenth with a full set from O.A.R. forward of a weekend that features daytime poolside units from O.A.R., Andrew McMahon, and Los Stellarians, together with late-night performances from 311, a DJ set from Brad Shultz of Cage The Elephant, and extra.

Friends may even be capable to avail themselves of a wide range of native actions, from pool events and culinary experiences to off-site adventures equivalent to cave diving, visiting the traditional metropolis of Chichen Itza, crusing, fishing, and extra.

“Oceans Calling is all about delivering unforgettable music experiences, and we’re excited to take it overseas with Oceans Calling Second Wave,” stated Tim Sweetwood, Pageant Director for C3 Presents. “Impressed by the enthusiastic response and sold-out success of our Maryland pageant, we’re collaborating with Playa Luna to ship a continuous, all-inclusive occasion.”