Falcons – Saints instant recap: Younghoe Koo makes magic to win it

The Atlanta Falcons don’t know the best way to play the New Orleans Saints with out making a dramatic, nerve-wracking, heart-stopping contest, and that’s to our collective detriment. On this one, Atlanta had repeated alternatives to salt the sport away that they might not benefit from, owing to performs that got here up quick, defensive stops that didn’t materialize, and calls that didn’t go their manner. That left them down some extent with Younghoe Koo needing to make a 58 yard subject objective try to win, the sort of consequence that solely occurs once you make far too many errors.

However as a result of life may be lovely and Younghoe Koo is able to greatness, we bought to be joyful on this Sunday afternoon. Koo hit his 58 yard subject objective attempt towards the chances and the Falcons walked out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 26-24 win over the hated Saints, the sort of intestine punch that not solely broke the profession wins tie between these two franchises, but in addition evened their data in 2024. It was a continuously dumb, usually irritating sport, but it surely resulted in glory. Towards the Saints, that’s all that issues, and I used to be virtually in tears of pleasure once I noticed that one undergo.

Right here’s the total drive-by-drive recap of the sport you simply watched.

1st Quarter

The Falcons started the sport with the ball, and it was a touchback. We kicked issues off with a two yard achieve up the center for Bijan Robinson, after which a fast swing go to Bijan picked up a primary down, with a picked up holding flag on the play. Kirk Cousins then took a deep shot to Drake London that was just a little , however Alontae Taylor was draped throughout him and he couldn’t deliver it in. On second down, a bullet go to Kyle Pitts was dropped as he was hit, however Cousins got here again to London over the center on third down for a primary down. Robinson then picked up a yard on first down, after which Cousins zipped one over the center for a primary all the way down to Ray-Ray McCloud, but it surely was known as again owing to a 15 yard penalty on Matthew Bergeron. A fast go to McCloud then bought about 5 yards, after which one other fast go to Bijan picked up eight yards, establishing a 4th and 11. The Falcons punted, however the honest catch was bobbled and fell into the top zone, and KhaDarel Hodge fell on it for a landing. 7-0 Falcons.

After a touchback, Derek Carr swung out a fast go to Chris Olave, who zoomed for about 15 yards. Alvin Kamara then took it about 4 yards, after which Carr as soon as once more threw a fast one to Olave that Mike Hughes stopped wanting a primary down. Taysom Hill then took it for a primary down. A fast swing go to Kamara picked up three yards, after which Kamara was capable of in the reduction of into the center of the sphere for a primary down, and a holding name on Kentavius Avenue didn’t assist issues. Hill then picked up three yards. A fast swing go to Shaheed bought the Saints near the top zone, however Jessie Bates threw a hurdling Shaheed out of bounds. Hill then ran it in for a straightforward landing because the Saints tied issues up. 7-7 sport.

A fast swing go to McCloud went for 4 yards. A second down go to London was in his palms however jarred free by a giant hit, and on third down Cousins discovered McCloud on the sideline for a 14 yard pickup. A go interference penalty was declined. Tyler Allgeier then rumbled for seven yards, after which Cousins threw an interception to Paulson Adebo over the center after McCloud fell on the route. Turnover, and a giant yargh from me.

Olave was taken down after an eight yard catch, after which Kamara picked up about eight on the carry. Shaheed then picked up six earlier than Hughes took him down. Hill then took a toss for about two yards, and Kamara was taken down after a yard, developing simply wanting a primary down. Carr then handed it off to Hill for a primary down on the fourth down attempt, after which Carr hit Shaheed for about 5 yards. Kamara then picked up a yard.

2nd Quarter

A brief go to Mason Tipton (?) bought the primary down. Jamaal Williams then took it 5 yards up the center, after which Taysom Hill went into the top zone principally untouched with nice blocking up entrance. 14-7, Saints, yarrrrgh.

McCloud took the return to in regards to the 23 yard line. Bijan then took it seven yards on first down, after which bought it up the center to choose up six yards. Cousins then took a sideline shot to Darnell Mooney for 25 yards. A fast throw to Kyle Pitts picked up a number of yards earlier than he bought rocked, however an offensive go interference name on Drake London backed it up. The go over the center to London gained 14 yards again, and beneath strain, Cousins lofted it to London however too excessive for the catch to be made. A fast out to London then noticed him dive and are available up simply wanting a primary down—it definitely appeared like a primary on replay, however there was no problem—establishing a fourth down attempt close to the Saints 30. A false begin on Ryan Neuzil moved it again from 4th and 1 to 4th and 6. Younghoe Koo got here on for the 53 yard attempt, and naturally he nailed it. 14-10 Saints.

Jamaal Williams took the return to in regards to the 30. Carr then scrambled for 5 yards after strain got here into the pocket. Kamara then rolled for a primary down, selecting up about seven yards. A pretend to Kamara that was flipped to Shaheed bought solely about three yards, thanks partially to good instincts and pursuit from James Smith-Williams. On the following play, Matthew Judon bought his palms up and tipped the Carr go into the air, and Troy Andersen settled beneath it, picked it off, after which turned on the jets to return it for a landing, leaving a number of Saints within the filth. 17-14 Falcons!!

Shaheed took it to the 36, with Antonio Hamilton struggling what appeared like a gentle harm on the return. Kamara then took it about 15 yards. Williams then picked up about three, after which one other 4 yards on second down. On third down, Kamara tried to get outdoors and was met by Andersen and a number of defenders then cleaned it up, resulting in the top of the drive. Punt.

Robinson took it a yard or two on first down, after which Matthew Bergeron was flagged once more to again Atlanta up. Robinson then took it for a yard or two once more, and Cousins removed it beneath strain to McCloud for a few ten yard achieve and a third and 5. A fast go to Robinson noticed him go away a defender within the filth and hold going for nearly 30 yards. A low go to London was dug out of the filth by the receiver for a catch (or that was the decision on the sphere), however the Saints challenged and it was reversed. A fast go to London went for simply 4 yards, with Alontae Taylor as soon as once more doing a pleasant job of bringing down the massive receiver. The Falcons then wound the clock all the way down to the 2 minute warning with out working a play. Cousins then tried to pressure one in on third down that fortunately fell incomplete, given there have been two defenders close by. Punt, with Shaheed taking a good catch with out fumbling it this time simply previous the ten yard line.

Kamara took it about seven yards earlier than Andersen tackled him. On second down, Carr fired one to Olave for a primary down, however New Orleans lastly had their first known as penalty with an unlawful formation that backed them up 5 yards. Judon got here in scorching however wasn’t fairly capable of get to Carr, who bought it to Kamara for a primary down. One other go to Kamara fell incomplete, with Andersen flying in to attempt to choose it off. On the following play, strain got here in and Carr threw a brief one to Kamara, with Andersen tackling him after a number of yards. A Matthew Judon penalty gave the Saints a 15 yard surplus. Carr was capable of hit Shaheed for seven yards regardless of Richie Grant making an attempt to interrupt it up, after which strain bought residence and Carr threw it incomplete to Juwan Johnson, who had a foot out of bounds when he caught it. Carr then threw it over the center all wibbly-wobbly and it was practically picked off by Justin Simmons. Punt.

9 yards for Bijan on the primary carry, after which the Falcons let it run all the way down to halftime.

third Quarter

Shaheed’s kickoff return went to in regards to the 30 yard line. Kamara then went zero yards because the Falcons protection swarmed him. On second down, a slant to Kamara went for a primary down. A false begin backed the Saints up a number of yards, and beneath appreciable strain, Carr threw it downfield for 29 yards. He solely bought that throw off due to a maintain on Trevor Penning, nonetheless, in order that backed up New Orleans ten yards. A fast 5 yard go to Shaheed after a Dee Alford deal with introduced it to 2nd and 20, after which beneath strain Carr dealt it to Kamara for one more six yards. Mike Hughes then took out Juwan Johnson after perhaps 5 yards to make sure the Saints needed to punt.

Avery Williams caught the honest catch on the 10 yard line. Cousins didn’t discover an open man, tried to scramble, and finally threw it away. On second down, he took a deep sideline shot to Darnell Mooney, who made an unreal catch regardless of being interfered with a lot of the manner by means of his route. On the following play, Cousins was capable of simply eliminate it beneath strain to Robinson, but it surely solely bought a yard. He then fired one in to Kyle Pitts, but it surely was Marshon Lattimore knocking the ball out on the play. On third down, Cousins threw a brief one to Allgeier that appeared prefer it was doomed to be wanting a primary down, however Allgeier displayed spectacular steadiness and energy to bully his method to a brand new set of downs. Allgeier then took the handoff for 11 yards and one other first down, adopted by one other six yards. Then Cousins tried Mooney however couldn’t get him owing to tight protection from Adebo. A display screen to Mooney was blown up instantly for a loss. Younghoe Koo was capable of salvage the drive with a subject objective, and it was 20-14 Falcons.

A fast go from Carr to Chris Olave bought the Saints eight yards. Kamara then tried to spin out of contact and was taken down for no achieve by Ta’Quon Graham. Carr was capable of roll away from strain and discover a first all the way down to Shaheed. A desperation go to Williams then picked up shut to 5 yards, however A.J. Terrell was harm on the play. Carr then discovered a stumbling Olave for one more first down. Then Carr discovered a large open Shaheed down the sideline for about 25 yards. James Smith-Williams was capable of drop Kamara for a lack of three yards on the following play. Then Carr was sacked by Dee Alford on the following play. A brief go to Kamara was decisively ended by a giant deal with from Hughes, establishing a subject objective attempt. 20-17 Falcons.

McCloud returned it to the 19. Allgeier then took a toss about seven yards on first down, after which rolled out to seek out McCloud for a primary down.

4th Quarter

Tyler Allgeier rumbled for a primary down, after which one other one plus about 5 yards. On the following carry there was contact within the backfield and he bought about three yards. Cousins then fired one over the center to get London for 12 yards and a primary down. Bijan Robinson took a display screen go to the top zone for a landing, however sadly a (questionable) flag on Jake Matthews introduced it again. Robinson then bought a few yards on first down, after which Cousins was hit and fumbled, with Matthew Bergeron falling on it. He then managed to come back again and discover London for a pickup of about 16 yards. Koo hit the sphere objective attempt to make it 23-17 Falcons.

Touchback. Kamara picked up about eight yards on first down, after which Kamara bought a primary down and 4 yards. Carr then threw it about 20 yards to Shaheed. Williams then caught a go for six yards, with Andersen in on the deal with. Kamara was capable of choose up a few yard on the following run outdoors. Then Carr discovered Olave for a primary down on third down. On first down, he tried Olave ultimately zone, however Olave caught it out of bounds. Sadly, Kamara minimize inside for 12 yards and a primary down. On first down, Kamara picked up about 5 yards, and the Falcons bought known as for 2 separate penalties to offer the Saints but extra yardage. Then Kamara was tackled for no achieve by Andersen, after which Carr sailed one out of the again of the top zone beneath strain from Kaden Elliss and firm. Kamara was swallowed up on the third down run by the protection. The Saints stayed on the sphere to go for it on fourth down. It was an incomplete go to Shaheed, working towards Dee Alford, who had glorious protection to pressure the incompletion. Turnover on downs.

Allgeier took the carry contained in the ten on first down to choose up inches. Cousins then tried to hit Pitts, however Pitts tripped on the route. A fast go to Allgeier bought about eight yards, however he bought out of bounds to cease the clock. Shaheed then took it to in regards to the Atlanta 45 yard line, and Andersen needed to be helped off the sphere.

A false begin to begin issues off. Carr then fired one to Olave over the center, however an unlawful movement name on the Saints wiped that achieve out. Carr then discovered Kamara on 1st and 20 for 3 yards, with Lorenzo Carter making the shoestring deal with. Shaheed then caught one and was knocked out of bounds by Terrell after 11 yards. Carr then discovered Olave on the sideline for a primary down. Juwan Johnson then caught a go for eight yards. The swing go to Kamara was too low and went incomplete. Carr then discovered Olave over the center because the Falcons blitzed, bringing the Saints contained in the 5 yard line, and a Carr excessive try went nowhere. Carr was as soon as once more stopped simply quick on second down, however a Kamara handoff bought in on the following play. 24-23 Saints after the additional level.

A knee ultimately zone introduced the Falcons out to the 30. McCloud caught it for 5 yards and needed to hustle again, after which a false begin on Atlanta backed them up 5 yards. Then Cousins took a sideline shot to Darnell Mooney that earned a 30 yard defensive go interference name (and it was reliable). Cousins then tried it downfield to London but it surely was overthrown and incomplete. One other shot to Mooney downfield sadly was not shut sufficient for the speedy receiver to reel in. The third down throw to Mooney was then damaged up, and Koo was on for the 58 yard try, and Koo hit it for the longest subject objective in Mercedes-Benz Stadium historical past, and maybe the only most clutch kick of his storied profession. Falcons 26-24, and after the Saints kickoff return went nowhere quick, it stands.