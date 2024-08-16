Falcons make another splash on defense, sign Justin Simmons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — For the second straight day, the Atlanta Falcons have made an enormous splash — and indicated simply how critical they’re about competition in 2024.

The Falcons signed free agent security Justin Simmons, a two-time Professional Bowl choice, to a one-year, $8 million contract Thursday, Athletes First, which represents Simmons, introduced Thursday. He’ll be a part of fellow Professional Bowl choice Jessie Bates III to type top-of-the-line security mixtures within the NFL.

On Wednesday, Atlanta traded a third-round choose to the New England Patriots for move rusher Matthew Judon, filling a longtime want. Simmons fills one, too. The Falcons have misplaced security DeMarcco Hellams, who began final season, for a “important quantity” of time to an ankle damage, coach Raheem Morris mentioned earlier this week. After Bates and cornerback A.J. Terrell, Atlanta’s secondary had been rife with query marks.

Participant INTs Justin Simmons 30 Xavien Howard 29 Kevin Byard 28 J.C. Jackson 26 — ESPN Stats & Data

Simmons, 30, performed his first eight seasons within the league with the Denver Broncos, who launched him in March in a wage cap transfer. He had 9 interceptions over the previous two seasons and was thought of the highest remaining security on the free agent wire. Simmons is a four-time second-team All-Professional choice. He visited with the Falcons this week and with the New Orleans Saints beforehand.

Since Simmons entered the league in 2016, his 30 interceptions is greater than some other participant has.

The Falcons are restructuring the contract of high offensive guard Chris Lindstrom to make room for the brand new acquisitions, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported. Atlanta will transfer a part of Lindstrom’s 2024 base wage of $12.5 million right into a signing bonus. Judon is ready to make $6.5 million this season, per the Roster Administration System.

Within the offseason, the Falcons beefed up their offense, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million contract. Now, Atlanta and basic supervisor Terry Fontenot have addressed a protection that got here into coaching camp with query marks with two main acquisitions in two days.

“Come be a part of and get on the wave,” Bates mentioned Thursday, earlier than Simmons’ signing, of any potential Falcons. “We have got a variety of great things going right here in Atlanta.”