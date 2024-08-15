Falcons acquire 4-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon from Patriots

The Atlanta Falcons have acquired four-time Professional Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon from the New England Patriots for a third-round draft choose.

The groups introduced the commerce on Thursday.

Judon had 28 sacks in his first two seasons with the Patriots earlier than ending with 4 in 4 video games final 12 months, when he was restricted by accidents.

Judon grew to become obtainable due to a contract dispute. He has a base wage of $6.5 million this season and is searching for a brand new deal.

“I signed the deal. My signature’s on it so I bought to play on it. Do I feel that’s my worth? No. However, once more, that’s less than me,” Judon mentioned final month. “I hope I can proceed to play right here and be a catalyst to the most effective defenses within the league. If that’s not the case, that’s not the case. It’s exhausting to not be jealous or envious. However truthfully, I’ve bought to concentrate on myself. As a lot as everybody would love me to remain round right here for a very long time, it’s less than me. I might pay myself some huge cash and be cool with it.”

The Falcons wanted a move rusher to bolster a protection that hasn’t had a participant with double-digit sacks since Vic Beasley had 15 1/2 in 2016.

Judon, who turns 32 on Thursday, performed his first 5 seasons in Baltimore. He had 34 1/2 sacks for the Ravens and made two of his 4 Professional Bowls. He thrived in Invoice Belichick’s protection in New England, making a career-high 15 1/2 sacks in 2022.

The Falcons pursued the commerce for Judon after dropping rookie edge rusher Bralen Trice to a season-ending knee damage of their first preseason recreation at Miami.

Trice, a third-round choose from the College of Washington, was competing for a beginning job after main the nation in quarterback pressures the final two seasons.

Trice had been listed because the No. 2 outdoors linebacker behind Arnold Ebikeite earlier than the damage.

Now, it’s Judon who figures to take a major pass-rushing function for the Falcons.

____

AP Sports activities Author Paul Newberry and AP Professional Soccer Author Josh Dubow contributed to this report.

____

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl