Falcons 36, Bucs 30 – Bucs Lose to Atlanta Falcons in Week 5

In an offensive shootout, the Atlanta Falcons beat The Tampa Bay Buccaneers in extra time, 36-30. The Falcons scored on their opening drive, courtesy of a 32-yard acquire by Kyle Pitts down the seam on the group’s second play from scrimmage. Following a 15-yard acquire by Drake London, who exploited a tender spot in zone, the Atlanta receiver crossed the purpose line on an 18-yard landing. The seven-play, 70-yard drive offered the Falcons with an early 7-0 lead at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. On the Bucs’ ensuing drive, Baker Mayfield’s first cross went to Mike Evans for a acquire of 15 and he turned the go-to goal for Mayfield a couple of performs later over the center of the sphere. Evans boxed out the defender on a slant for a acquire of 9 yards, which arrange a primary down. After a acquire of 15 for Cade Otton down the fitting sideline from third-and-nine and a bodily seize by Chris Godwin to carry the Bucs to first-and-goal, Evans scored. Bucky Irving served because the decoy, drawing the protection’s eyes whereas Evans went uncovered behind the tip zone, night the rating at seven.

On the Falcons’ subsequent drive, Bucs’ nostril sort out Vita Vea stalled their development with a third-down sack. Todd Bowles loaded the road with seven rushers and Vea received dwelling via the center, forcing a Younghoe Koo kick. Koo missed a 41-yarder, conserving the rating tied at seven. The Bucs adopted swimsuit with a six-play drive that culminated in a Chase McLaughlin 53-yard discipline purpose following an incompletion on third down.

The Falcons closely focused the center of the sphere on the next drive, which was capped off by a Darnell Mooney 25-yard landing. Lavonte David broke up a cross meant for Pitts on second down, however the Falcons scored from third-and-14, giving the house group a four-point lead. The Bucs instantly answered with a landing on a three-play, 44-yard drive. Mayfield related with Evans on a nook route and the Bucs handed their NFC South rival for a 17-14 lead in Atlanta.

On the next possession for Atlanta, Jordan Whitehead flew off the sting on a blitz and Cousins rapidly removed the cross and was flagged for intentional grounding, which arrange second-and-20. After Bijan Robinson got here up in need of the sticks on third down, Koo kicked a 54-yard discipline purpose to make it a tied ballgame, 17-17. For the Bucs, Rachaad White turned the catalyst on the next drive. Off a counter-schemed run, White exploded for a acquire of 56 yards with Tristan Wirfs and Otton paving the best way. He set the Bucs up on the Atlanta 15-yard line, marking the longest run of his profession. From third-and-goal, Mayfield related along with his former Sooner teammate for a landing. No.6 threaded the needle, placing the ball out in entrance for Sterling Shepard within the again nook of the tip zone. The Bucs took a 24-17 lead off the seven-play, 82-yard scoring drive.

The Bucs’ protection killed the Falcons’ momentum on the next drive. On first down, Jordan Whitehead sunk in bracket protection and broke up a cross meant for London and on the following play, Logan Corridor dropped Cousins for a lack of eight yards. An incompletion to Mooney on third down compelled a Falcons’ punt.

Mayfield accomplished 12-of-15 cross makes an attempt for 131 yards, three landing and nil interceptions for a 142.6 score within the first half. Together with his two receiving touchdowns within the opening half, Evans notched his twenty second profession multi-touchdown efficiency, surpassing Antonio Gates for the seventh-most such video games in NFL historical past.

Out of the half, the Bucs’ offense stalled, and the Falcons diverse their tempo and moved down the sphere. The tide shifted on second down. Jamel Dean offered nice protection downfield on Mooney and didn’t take the bait off his double transfer. Cousins held onto the ball and Anthony Nelson took benefit with an eight-yard sack, which arrange third-and-22. Koo kicked a 48-yard discipline purpose, making it a 24-20 sport.

Mayfield turned the X-Issue on the next drive, scrambling on second right down to carry up third-and-short. Chris Godwin received the primary down off a sweep and an pointless roughness penalty on the Falcons’ tacked on extra yardage for Tampa Bay. Nevertheless, from third-and-short, Mayfield was sacked by David Onyemata, which resulted in a McLaughlin 32-yard discipline purpose. The Bucs needed to accept three, making it a one-possession, 27-20 sport.

Proper earlier than the tip of the third body, two back-to-back features for Atlanta set the Falcons up on the Tampa Bay 18-yard line (22 by Ray Ray McCloud, 29 by Bijan Robinson). On fourth down, Cousins related with Mooney, who shook off a defender, for a 12-yard rating. The Falcons’ evened the rating at 27 on the eight-play, 70-yard scoring drive. The Bucs had been unable to attain on the next drive and settled for 3. McLaughlin drilled a 53-yarder to offer the visiting group a three-point benefit. The Falcons’ nearly tied the sport on the following drive with a Koo 54-yard try after a drop by Mooney on third down, however Bucs’ Tavierre Thomas lunged via the air to dam the kick, conserving Tampa Bay within the driver’s seat.

The Bucs’ drive was reduce brief with a fumble compelled by Jessie Bates III. The ball was recovered by Kaden Ellis on the Atlanta 25-yard line, however the Tampa Bay protection stepped up. Yaya Diaby introduced stress on a twist, forcing the ball out of Cousins’ fingers. Lavonte David sat at centerfield, learn the quarterback’s eyes and broke, undercutting the cross for an interception on the Atlanta 35-yard line. He returned it seven yards to the 28, shifting the momentum. The Bucs weren’t in a position to money in with factors and the Falcons took over. A 17-yard acquire by Mooney over the center of the sphere introduced Atlanta throughout midfield. A number of performs later, Cousins spiked the ball with one second left. A delay of sport penalty pushed the Falcons to a 52-yard discipline purpose try and Koo drilled it, sending the sport into extra time.