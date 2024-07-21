Fake And Just Like That Filming Notices Around NYC Leave Fans Confused

Faux And Simply Like That manufacturing notices are taking on New York Metropolis, leaving followers with a number of questions.

Followers have lately been discovering faux filming notices for Max‘s Intercourse and the Metropolis reboot posted across the metropolis and sharing them on social media. Lots of them characteristic wild plot particulars in regards to the third season, which is at the moment being filmed.

“After getting hit by a Citi Bike, Carrie retains Fletcher Reede (Jim Carrey) from Liar Liar as her lawyer,” one discover learn, whereas one other added, “Carries goes on a nasty date with Mr. Bean (the character) after which unintentionally sends him a nude.”

A 3rd flyer shared on-line additionally included a faux storyline about Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) telling her associates at brunch that “she is Garfield the cat.”

Some followers have been confused about what’s happening and have taken their inquiries to social media. “WHO is making these faux And Simply Like That filming notices,” one particular person wrote on X, previously Twitter, whereas one other particular person posted, “New season of intercourse and the city is gonna be wild.”

It wasn’t instantly clear who was chargeable for the faux notices however The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to And Simply Like That reps for remark.

Season three of the hit present is ready to premiere in 2025. And Simply Like That follows Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the difficult actuality of affection and friendship now of their 50s.

The subsequent installment not solely sees Parker, Nixon and Davis returning to town but additionally a number of new faces together with Rosie O’Donnell, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake and Logan Marshall-Inexperienced. It was beforehand introduced that Sara Ramírez and Karen Pittman wouldn’t be returning for the brand new season.