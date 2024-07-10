FACT SHEET: The 2024 NATO Summit in Washington

The USA is internet hosting the 2024 NATO Summit, July 9/11, 2024, in Washington, D.C., marking the historic seventy fifth Anniversary of the Alliance. The Washington Summit will convene all 32 Allies to show the continued power and unity of the Transatlantic Alliance. In the present day, NATO is as united because it has ever been and it’s bigger, stronger, and higher resourced than ever. President Biden will reaffirm the USA’ unwavering dedication to the transatlantic bond and Article 5 of the Washington Treaty – that an assault on one is an assault on all. Allies are additional strengthening their collective assist to Ukraine at this essential second for transatlantic safety and reiterating their dedication that Ukraine’s future is in NATO. Constructing on the historic selections on the 2023 NATO Summit in Vilnius to adapt NATO to at present’s safety challenges, Allied leaders in Washington will advance the implementation of NATO’s new protection plans, guaranteeing Allies are ready to discourage threats and defend each inch of NATO territory. NATO accomplice leaders together with Ukraine, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, and the European Union are becoming a member of Allies through the summit to advance collective efforts to strengthen worldwide peace and safety. NATO Allies will even welcome the number of Mark Rutte as the subsequent NATO Secretary Common and categorical their respect and appreciation for Jens Stoltenberg’s decade of dedication and repair to the Alliance. Key Summit Outcomes embody:

A Stronger, Reinvigorated and Extra Strong Alliance:

Allied leaders will meet for the primary time at 32, welcoming their latest member, Sweden, into the Alliance. Beneath President Biden’s management, Finland and Sweden have joined NATO. Each international locations are extremely succesful Allies with sturdy militaries who share the Alliance’s democratic values and can strengthen its protection capabilities. The USA seems to be ahead to their additional integration into NATO’s command buildings.

Help for Ukraine:

The Washington Summit will strengthen NATO’s relationship with Ukraine, as Allies convene for the second assembly of the NATO-Ukraine Council on the Leaders degree. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will sit with Allied leaders to debate additional Alliance assist for Ukraine in its ongoing struggle to defend its freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity in opposition to Russian aggression. Allies are asserting important new measures of assist for Ukraine that may carry Ukraine nearer to NATO whereas laying the inspiration to strengthen Ukraine’s potential to defend in opposition to Russian aggression, now and sooner or later. Allies will even take tangible steps on the Summit to extend NATO’s function in constructing a resilient Ukrainian drive with a reputable protection and deterrence functionality whereas additionally supporting ongoing reforms that additional align Ukraine with NATO requirements and values. On the Summit Allies will announce new steps to advance navy, political, and monetary assist to Ukraine. These components taken along with Allies’ bilateral assist for Ukraine, kind the bridge to Ukraine’s future NATO membership.

NATO Safety Help and Coaching for Ukraine (NSATU) – NSATU will coordinate tools, coaching and drive improvement work to assist Ukraine on its path to full interoperability with NATO. A 3-star basic based mostly in Germany will lead the trouble, which can be carried out in Allied international locations. By its work, NSATU will assist Ukraine to defend in opposition to Russian aggression at present and deter aggression sooner or later.

NATO Senior Consultant in Kyiv – To additional deepen Ukraine’s institutional relationship with NATO, the Secretary Common has determined to nominate a senior civilian consultant in Kyiv to behave as a focus for NATO’s engagement with senior Ukrainian officers.

Monetary Help – Allies will announce their intention to supply a minimal baseline funding of €40 billion inside the subsequent yr, and to supply sustainable ranges of safety help for Ukraine to prevail. The USA is proud to assist that effort. Our contributions to Ukraine for this pledge will come from the funds already appropriated by Congress within the nationwide safety supplemental, which President Biden signed into legislation in April.

Elevated Protection Spending and Strengthened Protection Industrial Base:

The Alliance is spending greater than ever on essential new protection procurement in addition to analysis and improvement. When the Biden-Harris Administration took workplace, solely 9 Allies met the Vilnius protection funding commitments to spend a minimum of two % of GDP on protection. Twenty-three Allies now meet or exceed their protection spending dedication. That is essential progress since 2014 when solely three Allies have been spending two % of GDP on protection. We have fun this enhance whereas noting each Ally ought to have a plan to fulfill the 2 % benchmark as quickly as potential.

Elevated protection spending should be coupled with a strengthened transatlantic protection industrial base to make sure Allies are in a position to produce and maintain the required battle-decisive munitions. In Vilnius, Allies adopted a Protection Manufacturing Motion Plan to raised join our protection industries with protection planning, facilitate extra joint procurement, and make it simpler for Allies to amass the tools they should meet NATO’s functionality targets and requirements. Because of these efforts, NATO has agreed to contracts value $10 billion for the manufacturing of arms and ammunition to replenish Allied shares, a big dedication that may create jobs in the USA. On the Washington Summit, Allies will take additional steps to strengthen our cooperation and enhance protection industrial manufacturing, together with a pledge to coordinate on nationwide plans to enhance industrial capability, improve standardization to advertise interoperability and interchangeability, and strengthen demand alerts to business that these elevated investments will persist over time.

Modernized Deterrence and Protection:

NATO is a defensive alliance. Its principal function is to stop warfare, to not wage it. Allies do that by preserving our defenses sturdy. Leaders on the Washington Summit will take extra steps to advance NATO’s modernized command construction and put NATO’s new era of protection plans into observe, strengthening the Alliance’s deterrence and protection capabilities to fulfill the threats of at present and the longer term. These plans, which cowl NATO territory and span all domains, from air, land, and sea, to cyber and house, are the primary set of complete protection plans the Alliance has developed because the finish of the Chilly Battle. The Alliance has now accomplished the complete blueprint for modernizing its system of collective protection. This contains an up to date drive construction to strengthen the Alliance’s readiness and talent to answer any state of affairs, and an goal, conditions-based driver for Allies’ protection planning and procurement. NATO is now in a position to tie the Alliance’s forces to particular geography and duties, giving even higher focus to the Alliance’s operations, actions, and investments. The modernized command construction that leaders will advance in Washington will remodel headquarters as soon as match for peacetime and out-of-area operations into headquarters prepared to discourage any menace and defend Allied territory.

Strengthening International Partnerships:

For the third consecutive yr, NATO leaders invited Indo-Pacific Companions Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and the Republic of Korea to take part within the NATO Summit on the highest ranges. NATO and Indo-Pacific Companions will meet, together with the European Union and European Fee, to debate the rising connectivity between Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific safety, together with the more and more regarding navy and financial relationship between Russia and the Democratic Folks’s Republic of Korea, and the Folks’s Republic of China’s assist for Russia’s protection industrial base. NATO Allies and these companions will even focus on their shared assist for Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific Companions’ rising contributions to international safety, transnational challenges together with on cyber and disinformation that transcend geographic boundaries, and continued cooperation to construct collective resilience within the face of worldwide challenges. NATO Allies and the Indo-Pacific companions will deepen sensible cooperation and launch 4 new Flagship Initiatives. The initiatives will concentrate on 1) assist for Ukraine; 2) enhancing cooperation on cyber protection; 3) exchanging data on the challenges posed by disinformation; and 4) partaking on Synthetic Intelligence via an knowledgeable group.

Strengthened Resilience:

Allies on the Vilnius Summit endorsed resilience aims to make sure our Alliance can be higher ready in opposition to any menace or hazard. In Might, 2024, the USA hosted Senior Nationwide Officers for Resilience from throughout the Alliance to advance our mutual cooperation and knowledge sharing. Allies, together with the USA, are additionally making ready first-ever Nationwide Resilience Plans. The U.S. plan builds off the historic work we’ve already undertaken to strengthen our nationwide resilience. NATO leaders in Washington will set forth new efforts by the Alliance to additional improve nationwide and collective resilience, together with assist for NATO’s new protection plans, a dedication to construct consciousness and collective resilience amongst Allies and with companions, and an elevated degree of ambition for collaboration.

Cyber Protection:

Allies are leveraging NATO greater than ever as a platform to share details about cyber threats in actual time, which helps establish these accountable, mitigate the menace, and result in applicable responses. To discourage assaults from adversaries, Allies have dedicated to safe categorised NATO data by solely utilizing trusted distributors. For the primary time, choose NATO Companions participated on this yr’s NATO Cyber Protection Pledge Convention. Companions shared greatest practices and classes discovered in defending nationwide infrastructure from cyber threats. Collectively as Allies, we’re strengthening our potential to detect, forestall, and reply to malicious cyber actions each on NATO techniques and throughout the Alliance. At Vilnius, Allies revamped the NATO Cyber Protection Pledge to ascertain new minimal cybersecurity practices. In Washington, Allies will announce the creation of a brand new built-in cyber protection heart that enhances our built-in situational consciousness and higher positions the Alliance to establish and deal with vulnerabilities wherever within the Alliance.

Advancing the Girls, Peace and Safety Agenda Throughout NATO’s Core Duties:

To additional the Girls, Peace and Safety (WPS) agenda throughout NATO’s core duties and missions, Allies undertook a revision of NATO’s 2018 coverage to deal with and construct on NATO’s long-standing dedication to WPS that can be introduced on the Washington Summit. The up to date coverage integrates new safety threats, together with technology-facilitated gender-based violence and the misuse of recent and rising applied sciences, local weather safety, and conflict-related sexual violence, and in addition notes Russia’s warfare of aggression in opposition to Ukraine and the threats it poses particularly to girls on the frontlines of the battle. On the Washington Summit, Allies will even announce historic contributions via the Complete Help Bundle (CAP) to supply girls’s physique armor, boots, and uniforms to the Ukrainian armed providers to additional NATO’s non-lethal assist to Ukraine and dedication to supporting girls’s full and equal participation in protection and safety. It will mark the primary time Allies have directed sources via CAP to advance Girls, Peace, and Safety aims.

Combatting Terrorism and Addressing Challenges Past NATO’s Southern Flank:

NATO’s 2022 Strategic Idea identifies terrorism as NATO’s most direct uneven menace. Allies in Vilnius up to date NATO’s Counterterrorism tips to make sure NATO is addressing at present’s terrorism threats. To raised perceive the threats and challenges emanating from NATO’s southern neighborhood, notably the Center East, North Africa and Sahel areas, Allies will proceed to evaluation of present and rising threats and challenges. Moreover, NATO’s new household of plans ensures deterrence, protection, and readiness for the Alliance to answer this big selection of evolving threats.

