FACT SHEET: President Biden Announces New Actions to Keep Families Together

Since his first day in workplace, President Biden has known as on Congress to safe our border and deal with our damaged immigration system. As Congressional Republicans have continued to place partisan politics forward of nationwide safety – twice voting in opposition to the hardest and fairest set of reforms in a long time – the President and his Administration have taken actions to safe the border, together with:

Implementing government actions to bar migrants who cross our Southern border unlawfully from receiving asylum when encounters are excessive;

Deploying document numbers of regulation enforcement personnel, infrastructure, and know-how to the Southern border;

Seizing document quantities of fentanyl at our ports of entry;

Revoking the visas of CEOs and authorities officers exterior the U.S. who revenue from migrants coming to the U.S. unlawfully; and

Increasing efforts to dismantle human smuggling networks and prosecuting people who violate immigration legal guidelines.

President Biden believes that securing the border is important. He additionally believes in increasing lawful pathways and preserving households collectively, and that immigrants who’ve been in the US for many years, paying taxes and contributing to their communities, are a part of the social cloth of our nation. The Day One immigration reform plan that the President despatched to Congress displays each the necessity for a safe border and protections for the long-term undocumented. Whereas Congress has didn’t act on these reforms, the Biden-Harris Administration has labored to strengthen our lawful immigration system. Along with vigorously defending the DACA (Deferred Motion for Childhood arrivals) coverage, the Administration has prolonged Inexpensive Care Act protection to DACA recipients and streamlined, expanded, and instituted new reunification packages in order that households can keep collectively whereas they full the immigration course of.

Nonetheless, there’s extra that we are able to do to convey peace of thoughts and stability to Individuals residing in mixed-status households in addition to younger individuals educated on this nation, together with Dreamers. That’s the reason at this time, President Biden introduced new actions for individuals who have been right here a few years to maintain American households collectively and permit extra younger individuals to contribute to our economic system.

Protecting American Households Collectively

In the present day, President Biden is asserting that the Division of Homeland Safety will take motion to make sure that U.S. residents with noncitizen spouses and youngsters can hold their households collectively.

This new course of will assist sure noncitizen spouses and youngsters apply for lawful everlasting residence – standing that they’re already eligible for – with out leaving the nation.

These actions will promote household unity and strengthen our economic system, offering a major profit to the nation and serving to U.S. residents and their noncitizen members of the family keep collectively.

With a purpose to be eligible, noncitizens should – as of June 17, 2024 – have resided in the US for 10 or extra years and be legally married to a U.S. citizen, whereas satisfying all relevant authorized necessities. On common, those that are eligible for this course of have resided within the U.S. for 23 years.

Those that are authorised after DHS’s case-by-case evaluation of their software might be afforded a three-year interval to use for everlasting residency. They are going to be allowed to stay with their households in the US and be eligible for work authorization for as much as three years. This can apply to all married {couples} who’re eligible.

This motion will shield roughly half 1,000,000 spouses of U.S. residents, and roughly 50,000 noncitizen youngsters below the age of 21 whose father or mother is married to a U.S. citizen.

Easing the Visa Course of for U.S. Faculty Graduates, Together with Dreamers

President Obama and then-Vice President Biden established the DACA coverage to permit younger individuals who have been introduced right here as youngsters to come back out of the shadows and contribute to our nation in vital methods. Twelve years later, DACA recipients who began as highschool and faculty college students at the moment are constructing profitable careers and establishing households of their very own.

In the present day’s announcement will enable people,

together with DACA recipients and different Dreamers, who’ve earned a level at an accredited U.S. establishment of upper training in the US, and who’ve acquired a suggestion of employment from a U.S. employer in a discipline associated to their diploma, to extra rapidly obtain work visas.

Recognizing that it's in our nationwide curiosity to make sure that people who're educated within the U.S. are in a position to make use of their abilities and training to learn our nation, the Administration is taking motion to facilitate the employment visa course of for individuals who have graduated from faculty and have a high-skilled job supply, together with DACA recipients and different Dreamers.

