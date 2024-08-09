FACT FOCUS: Claims made in Donald Trump’s news conference

In his first information convention since Vice President Kamala Harris grew to become the Democratic nominee for president, former President Donald Trump mentioned he would debate her on Sept. 10 and pushed for 2 extra debates. The Republican presidential nominee spoke for greater than an hour, discussing numerous points dealing with the nation after which taking questions from reporters. He made numerous false and deceptive claims. A lot of them have been made earlier than.

Right here’s a take a look at a few of these claims.

CROWD SIZES

CLAIM: “The most important crowd I’ve ever spoken — I’ve spoken to the largest crowds. No person’s spoken to crowds greater than me. In case you take a look at Martin Luther King when he did his speech, his nice speech, and also you take a look at ours, similar actual property, similar all the things, similar variety of folks, if not we had extra. They usually mentioned he had one million folks, however I had 25,000 folks.”

THE FACTS: Trump was evaluating the gang at his speech in entrance of the White Home on Jan. 6, 2021, to the gang that attended Martin Luther King Jr.’s well-known “I Have a Dream” speech on Aug. 28, 1963, on the Lincoln Memorial.

However way more persons are estimated to have been on the latter than the previous.

Roughly 250,000 folks attended the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, at which King gave his speech, in keeping with the Nationwide Park Service. The Related Press reported in 2021 that there have been not less than 10,000 folks at Trump’s handle.

Furthermore, Trump and King didn’t communicate in the identical location. King spoke from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, which seems east towards the Washington Monument. Trump spoke at the Ellipse, a grassy space simply south of the White Home.

___

JAN. 6

CLAIM: “No person was killed on Jan. 6.”

THE FACTS: That’s false. 5 folks died within the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and its speedy aftermath. Professional-Trump rioters breached the U.S. Capitol that day amid Congress’ effort to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

Among the many deceased are Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter shot and killed by police, and Brian Sicknick, a police officer who died the day after battling the mob. 4 extra officers who responded to the riot killed themselves within the following weeks and months.

Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Pressure veteran from San Diego, was shot and killed by a police officer as she climbed by a damaged a part of a Capitol door in the course of the violent riot. Trump has typically cited Babbitt’s dying whereas lamenting the remedy of those that attended a rally exterior the White Home that day after which marched to the Capitol, a lot of whom fought with police.

___

DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION

CLAIM: “The presidency was taken away from Joe Biden, and I’m no Biden fan, however I inform you what, from a constitutional standpoint, from any standpoint you take a look at, they took the presidency away.”

THE FACTS: There’s nothing within the Structure that forestalls the Democratic Get together from making Vice President Kamala Harris its nominee. That course of is set by the Democratic Nationwide Committee.

Harris formally claimed the nomination Monday following a five-day on-line voting course of, receiving 4,563 delegate votes out of 4,615 forged, or about 99% of taking part delegates. A complete of 52 delegates in 18 states forged their votes for “current,” the one different choice on the poll.

The vice chairman was the one candidate eligible to obtain votes after no different candidate certified by the occasion’s deadline following President Joe Biden’s resolution to drop out of the race on July 21.

What to know concerning the 2024 Election

___

THE ECONOMY

CLAIM: Suggesting issues could be completely different if he had been in workplace fairly than Biden: “You wouldn’t have had inflation. You wouldn’t have had any inflation as a result of inflation was brought on by their unhealthy power issues. Now they’ve gone again to the Trump factor as a result of they want the votes. They’re drilling now as a result of that they had to return as a result of gasoline was going as much as 7, 8, 9 {dollars} a barrel.”

THE FACTS: There would have been not less than some inflation if Trump had been reelected in 2020 as a result of lots of the elements inflicting inflation had been exterior a president’s management. Costs spiked in 2021 after cooped-up People ramped up their spending on items similar to train bikes and residential workplace furnishings, overwhelming disrupted provide chains. U.S. auto firms, for instance, couldn’t get sufficient semiconductors and needed to sharply cut back manufacturing, inflicting new and used automotive costs to shoot larger. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in March 2022 additionally despatched gasoline and meals costs hovering around the globe, as Ukraine’s wheat exports had been disrupted and many countries boycotted Russian oil and gasoline.

Nonetheless, underneath Biden, U.S. oil manufacturing reached a worldwide document degree earlier this yr.

Many economists, together with some Democrats, say Biden’s $1.9 trillion monetary assist bundle, permitted in March 2021, which offered a $1,400 stimulus examine to most People, helped gas inflation by ramping up demand. Nevertheless it didn’t trigger inflation all by itself. And Trump supported $2,000 stimulus checks in December 2020, fairly than the $600 checks included in a bundle he signed into regulation in December 2020.

Costs nonetheless spiked in international locations with completely different insurance policies than Biden’s, similar to France, Germany and the U.Okay., although largely due to the sharp enhance in power prices stemming from Russia’s invasion.

___

IMMIGRATION

CLAIM: “Twenty million folks came visiting the border in the course of the Biden-Harris administration — 20 million folks — and it might be very a lot larger than that. No person actually is aware of.”

THE FACTS: Trump’s 20 million determine is unsubstantiated at greatest, and he didn’t present sources.

U.S. Customs and Border Safety experiences 7.1 million arrests for unlawful crossings from Mexico from January 2021 by June 2024. That’s arrests, not folks. Below pandemic-era asylum restrictions, many individuals crossed greater than as soon as till they succeeded as a result of there have been no authorized penalties for getting turned again to Mexico. So the variety of folks is decrease than the variety of arrests.

As well as, CBP says it stopped migrants 1.1 million occasions at official land crossings with Mexico from January 2021 by June 2024, largely underneath an internet appointment system to assert asylum known as CBP One.

U.S. authorities additionally admitted practically 500,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela underneath presidential authority if that they had monetary sponsors and arrived at an airport.

All informed, that’s practically 8.7 million encounters. Once more, the variety of folks is decrease on account of a number of encounters for some.

There are an unknown quantity of people that eluded seize, often called “got-aways” in Border Patrol parlance. The Border Patrol estimates what number of however doesn’t publish that quantity.

___

CLAIM: Vice President Kamala Harris “was the border czar 100% and impulsively for the previous few weeks she’s not the border czar anymore.”

THE FACTS: Harris was appointed to handle “root causes” of migration in Central America. That migration manifests itself in unlawful crossings to the U.S., however she was not assigned to the border.

___

NEW YORK CASES

CLAIM: “The New York instances are completely managed out of the Division of Justice.”

THE FACTS: Trump was referring to 2 instances introduced in opposition to him in New York — one civil and the opposite felony.

Neither has something to do with the U.S. Division of Justice.

The civil case was initiated by a lawsuit from New York Legal professional Basic Letitia James. In that case, Trump was ordered in February to pay a $454 million penalty for mendacity about his wealth for years as he constructed the true property empire that vaulted him to stardom and the White Home.

Manhattan District Legal professional Alvin Bragg, a state-level prosecutor, introduced the felony case. In Might, a jury discovered Trump responsible on 34 felony counts in a scheme to illegally affect the 2016 election by a hush cash fee to a porn actor who mentioned the 2 had intercourse.

___ Related Press writers Melissa Goldin and Elliot Spagat and economics author Christopher Rugaber contributed to this text. ___

Discover AP Reality Checks right here: https://apnews.com/APFactCheck.

__

An earlier model of this story combined up “latter” and “former” within the third paragraph. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech on Aug. 28, 1963, drew a far bigger crowd than Donald Trump’s speech close to the White Home on Jan. 6, 2021.