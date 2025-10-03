Fabian Marozsan downs Stan Wawrinka; Cilic, Mannarino advance in Shanghai | ATP Tour

Match Report

Marozsan downs Wawrinka; Cilic, Mannarino advance in Shanghai

Goffin, Baez, Bergs Day 1 winners

October 01, 2025

Getty Images Fabian Marozsan will play Taylor Fritz in the second round in Shanghai.

By ATP Staff

Fabian Marozsan earned a career-best 24th tour-level win of the season on Wednesday at the Rolex Shanghai Masters, where he defeated Swiss wild card Stan Wawrinka 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 to reach the second round.

The Hungarian recorded 23 wins in 2024 but surpassed that mark with victory at the ATP Masters 1000 event. Marozsan won 83 per cent of his first serve points, according to Infosys ATP Stats, and converted on his third match point to down the 40-year-old Wawrinka, who was aiming to become the oldest Masters 1000 match winner in the series history (since 1990).

Marozsan has fond memories in Shanghai, having advanced to the quarter-finals in 2023. Last week, the 25-year-old reached the quarter-finals in Beijing, falling to Jannik Sinner. His best result this year was a semi-final showing at the ATP 500 in Munich. Marozsan will meet Taylor Fritz in the second round.

Earlier, Adrian Mannarino overcame former World No. 6 Matteo Berrettini 7-5, 7-6(5) to reach the second round. The Frenchman has performed well on hard courts in recent months, reaching the fourth round at the US Open and in Cincinnati. He will next play Francisco Cerundolo.

Former semi-finalist Marin Cilic advanced, downing Georgian qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 7-6(5). Cilic, who reached the last four in Shanghai in 2017, broke a six-match losing streak dating back to Wimbledon with his win. Cilic meets Novak Djokovic in the second round. The Serbian leads the Croatian 19-2 in the pair’s Lexus ATP Head2Head series.

Sebastian Baez beat home favourite Zhang Zhizhen 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, while David Goffin overcame Alexandre Muller 6-7(6), 6-1, 6-1. Zhang reached the fourth round in Shanghai in 2023, the best performance from a Chinese man at the event.

Zizou Bergs beat American Sebastian Korda 6-4, 7-5, Daniel Altmaier defeated Tristan Schoolkate 6-3, 6-4 and Jordan Thompson eliminated Danish qualifier August Holmgren 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Altmaier will play Jannik Sinner in the second round. There were three-set wins for Jaume Munar and Luca Nardi. Munar defeated Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 and Nardi clawed past Sebastian Ofner 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.