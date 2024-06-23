F1 Spanish GP starting grid after three penalties

For the primary time in three years Lando Norris will begin a Formulation 1 grand prix from pole place after eclipsing Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Norris edged Verstappen to take his second-ever F1 pole with what he described as “in all probability the most effective lap” of his profession to date.

Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez certified eighth however a three-place grid penalty from the Canadian GP knocks him again to eleventh and promotes every of Esteban Ocon, Oscar Piastri and Fernando Alonso up one place.

Logan Sargeant additionally has a grid penalty – three locations from impeding Stroll in qualifying. However regardless of stated penalty, he’ll really begin larger than he’d certified, which was twentieth.

It is because his Williams team-mate Alex Albon has had the power retailer and management electronics unit swapped out on his FW46, with out the approval of the FIA technical delegate – which suggests a pitlane begin.

Albon is now above the season’s restrict for each the power retailer and the management electronics, however the pitlane begin means the ensuing grid penalties don’t influence this.

Spanish Grand Prix beginning order

1) Lando Norris (McLaren)

2) Max Verstappen (Purple Bull)

3) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

4) George Russell (Mercedes)

5) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

6) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

7) Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

8) Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

9) Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

10) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

11) Sergio Perez (Purple Bull)

12) Valtteri Bottas (Sauber)

13) Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

14) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

15) Zhou Guanyu (Sauber)

16) Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

17) Yuki Tsunoda (RB)

18) Daniel Ricciardo (RB)

19) Logan Sargeant (Williams)

PL) Alex Albon (Williams)