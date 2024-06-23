F1 Spanish GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

McLaren’s Lando Norris will begin the race from pole place forward of Crimson Bull ace Max Verstappen. Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will share the second row of the grid.
What time does the Spanish Grand Prix begin?
The Spanish GP will start at 3pm native time (+2 GMT) at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
- Date: Sunday, 23 June, 2024
- Begin time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST
2024 System 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in several timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30¹
|19:30
|
16:00
|Quali
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?
System 1 is broadcast reside in practically each nation around the globe.
Europe:
- Austria – Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium – RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports activities
- Croatia – Sport Klub
- Czech Republic – AMC
- Denmark – TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland – Viaplay
- France – Canal+
- Germany – Sky
- Greece – ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary – M4
- Italy – Sky
- Netherlands – Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway – V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland – Viaplay
- Portugal – Sport TV
- Spain – F1 DAZN
- Sweden – Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland – SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK – Sky Sports activities F1
Americas:
- USA – ESPN
- Canada – RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America – ESPN
Asia:
- China – CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Tv Channel / Tencent
- India – FanCode
- Japan – Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia – beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore – beIN SPORTS
- Thailand – beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam – Ok+
Oceania:
- Australia – Fox Sports activities / Foxtel / Kayo / Community Ten
- New Zealand – Sky
Africa:
Can I stream the F1 Spanish Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in chosen international locations to stream the race on a tool of their alternative.
Sky Sports activities and Movistar additionally provide their very own reside streaming service within the UK and Spain respectively.