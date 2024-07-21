F1 Hungarian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

McLaren has locked out the entrance row in Hungary, with Lando Norris taking pole from team-mate Oscar Piastri. Defending champion Max Verstappen will line up third for Pink Bull, forward of the highest Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

What time does the Hungarian Grand Prix begin?

The Hungarian ritish GP will start at 3pm native time (+2 GMT) on the Hungaroring

Date : Sunday, 21 July, 2024

: Sunday, 21 July, 2024 Begin time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2024 System 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in numerous timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 FP2 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 Quali 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch the Hungarian Grand Prix?

System 1 is broadcast reside in practically each nation world wide.

Europe:

Austria – Servus TV / ORF

Belgium – RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports activities

Croatia – Sport Klub

Czech Republic – AMC

Denmark – TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland – Viaplay

France – Canal+

Germany – Sky

Greece – ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary – M4

Italy – Sky

Netherlands – Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway – V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland – Viaplay

Portugal – Sport TV

Spain – F1 DAZN

Sweden – Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland – SRF / RSI / RTS

UK – Sky Sports activities F1

Americas:

USA – ESPN

Canada – RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America – ESPN

Asia:

China – CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Tv Channel / Tencent

India – FanCode

Japan – Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia – beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore – beIN SPORTS

Thailand – beIN SPORTS

Vietnam – Ok+

Oceania:

Australia – Fox Sports activities / Foxtel / Kayo / Community Ten

New Zealand – Sky

Africa:

Can I stream the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in chosen international locations to stream the race on a tool of their alternative.

Sky Sports activities and Movistar additionally provide their very own reside streaming service within the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – Beginning grid: