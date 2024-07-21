F1 Hungarian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

McLaren has locked out the entrance row in Hungary, with Lando Norris taking pole from team-mate Oscar Piastri. Defending champion Max Verstappen will line up third for Pink Bull, forward of the highest Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.
What time does the Hungarian Grand Prix begin?
The Hungarian ritish GP will start at 3pm native time (+2 GMT) on the Hungaroring
- Date: Sunday, 21 July, 2024
- Begin time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST
2024 System 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in numerous timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|Quali
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch the Hungarian Grand Prix?
System 1 is broadcast reside in practically each nation world wide.
Europe:
- Austria – Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium – RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports activities
- Croatia – Sport Klub
- Czech Republic – AMC
- Denmark – TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland – Viaplay
- France – Canal+
- Germany – Sky
- Greece – ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary – M4
- Italy – Sky
- Netherlands – Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway – V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland – Viaplay
- Portugal – Sport TV
- Spain – F1 DAZN
- Sweden – Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland – SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK – Sky Sports activities F1
Americas:
- USA – ESPN
- Canada – RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America – ESPN
Asia:
- China – CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Tv Channel / Tencent
- India – FanCode
- Japan – Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia – beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore – beIN SPORTS
- Thailand – beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam – Ok+
Oceania:
- Australia – Fox Sports activities / Foxtel / Kayo / Community Ten
- New Zealand – Sky
Africa:
Can I stream the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in chosen international locations to stream the race on a tool of their alternative.
Sky Sports activities and Movistar additionally provide their very own reside streaming service within the UK and Spain respectively.