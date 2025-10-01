F1 2025: Guenther Steiner warns Ferrari over Carlos Sainz exit, Lewis Hamilton

Guenther Steiner has delivered a pointed reality check to Ferrari, suggesting the team may already be regretting its decision to axe Carlos Sainz in favour of Lewis Hamilton.

On the same weekend Ferrari suffered yet another underwhelming result – with Hamilton and Charles Leclerc only managing eighth and ninth at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for a grim total of six points – Sainz was celebrating his first podium for Williams after an exceptional drive to third.

This outcome leaves Ferrari trailing McLaren by 337 points and Mercedes by 4 points, with Red Bull closing in at 14 points behind.

“See, Ferrari… this is what you did. You separate Charlos and you depressed Sir Lewis Hamilton. That is the epitome of crime,” wrote one unimpressed fan on F1’s official Instagram.

“Should never have been let go for the Hamilton sideshow,” commented another unhappy Ferrari supporter.

The Spaniard was forced out of Ferrari at the end of 2024 to make way for Hamilton, who stunned Formula 1 when he announced a blockbuster switch from Mercedes for the 2025 season.

Sainz, a four-time race winner at Ferrari, struggled with a shaky start at Williams and a difficult opening to the season, but fans now feel he has finally shown exactly what everyone expected of him – the ability to deliver.

Asked on The Red Flags podcastwhether he believed Ferrari would regret letting Sainz go, former Haas team principal Steiner was certain they would.

“I think some people in the team do,” he said.

“I think obviously management cannot feel regret because you would be admitting that you did something wrong, and you cannot do that.

“But I’m sure that some of the guys there … the feeling I get, because Ferrari finished eighth and ninth in Baku.

“Carlos Sainz, now with Williams, finished third, so it’s like, I guess the guy feeling best about it is Carlos Sainz.”

Later in the show’s ‘Gas or Brake’ segment – where “gas” indicates strong support or enthusiasm for a topic, while “brake” suggests criticism – Steiner was asked whether Sainz’s podium proves Ferrari made the wrong call by signing Hamilton.

“Gas!” he replied. “Carlos was doing a good job.

“They wouldn’t have all the interference from outside of Lewis not performing, so the team could focus on going racing, making things better, instead of always trying to find out why Lewis doesn’t like the car.

“They had a known quantity with Carlos; he could deliver. And Lewis obviously, I mean, I respect Lewis, but in the moment, for the unrest he brings into the team and around the team, is it a worthwhile investment? Maybe not.

“Also, the investment money-wise, I’m pretty sure it’s a lot higher with Lewis than with Carlos.”

Hamilton has yet to stand on the podium in his first 17 grands prix for Ferrari and has been consistently outperformed by Leclerc, leaving questions hanging over whether the Scuderia’s high-profile gamble will pay off.

But Ferrari wasn’t the only hot topic Steiner weighed in on.

The Italian-American also shared his thoughts on the driver market for Red Bull and its sister team, Racing Bulls, looking ahead to 2026.

“I think Hadjar should go in the Red Bull,” he said.

“Hajar is doing a very good job. I like Yuki. I like him as a person. But in the end, it’s about business.”

Steiner then suggested that Arvid Lindblad deserves a chance as early as next year with Racing Bulls.

“That’s what Racing Bulls is there for – to develop young drivers. And if he sticks to that one, that’s what should happen. See what Lindblad can do.”

However, he simultaneously noted that another year in F2 could be beneficial.

“That wouldn’t be a bad thing as well. I must admit that one because he’s still very young. He has got all the time available.

“I think that would be better than being a reserve driver, to be honest.”

As for Yuki Tsunoda, Steiner believes the Japanese driver could find a future elsewhere, particularly with Honda’s return.

“I think you can find a home as a reserve driver at Aston Martin. See what’s happening there, with Honda coming.”

A few days ago, Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko confirmed that decisions for both Red Bull and Racing Bulls will come later, insisting “now is not the right time”.

Despite ongoing debate over whether replacing Carlos with Lewis was the right call, the world is rallying behind Lewis this week after he faced the heartbreaking decision to put his 12-year-old bulldog, Roscoe, to sleep.

The British former world champion missed a tyre test in Italy on Friday to be with his sick pet, who had been hospitalised with pneumonia.

The 40-year-old Ferrari driver said Roscoe had died in his arms on Sunday.