F1 – 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix – Post-Qualifying Press Conference transcript

DRIVERS



1 – Lando NORRIS (McLaren)

2 – Oscar PIASTRI (McLaren)

3 – Max VERSTAPPEN (Crimson Bull Racing)



TRACK INTERVIEWS

(Performed by Alice Powell)



Q: Lando, congratulations, one other pole place so as to add to the checklist. it was so shut on the market. Actual fantastic margins. So that you should be over the moon.

Lando NORRIS: I’m, sure. Very, very, very joyful. Not a straightforward qualifying. Totally different circumstances, such as you stated, however all the time ending up on prime is one of the best a part of it. Additionally joyful, particularly, for the staff, a one-two is even higher to see. So congrats to the staff.



Q: McLaren are actually cementing themselves as a front-running staff. Plenty of exhausting work has clearly gone on behind the scenes. So this should offer you plenty of confidence heading in tomorrow and for the rest of the season?

LN: I imply, it does, however we have already obtained confidence. So it isn’t like we want much more of it or we’re trying to find it, you recognize? I feel we have come into this weekend and the previous couple of joyful and assured that we are able to do job and we’ve got automotive to combat for pole, and that is precisely what we did right now. So, yeah, like I stated, an important job by the staff. We have been bettering each weekend, and to finish up on pole right now is good.



Q: And race tempo earlier on within the weekend from the lengthy runs seemed fairly respectable. It may be a barely completely different climate circumstances we’re anticipating tomorrow. So is that going to present you confidence both within the hotter circumstances?

LN: I imply, we’re in one of the best place for regardless of the circumstances throw at us. So I am trying ahead to it. Two vehicles on the entrance row, we are able to management it from there. So so long as we keep the place we’re, we’ll be joyful.



Q: So that you completed P2 right here final yr. You are anticipating to go yet another, clearly.

LN: I imply, I am anticipating to. So if I do not, it isn’t been day. No, the automotive’s doing nicely. I really feel like I am driving nicely. So it is apparent what the intention is for tomorrow.



Q: Good. Congratulations.

LN: Thanks. Cheers.



Q: Oscar, an enormous congratulations. An enormous cheer if you walked over right here. An enormous crowd of Papaya followers right here. There’s plenty of assist for you and Lando this weekend.

Oscar PIASTRI: Yeah, it is cool to be right here, particularly if you get a consequence like this. I feel the primary one-two in qualifying for McLaren for a really very long time, so very joyful. In fact, after I miss out by two hundredths, you consider all of the little issues you are able to do a bit higher, however a tremendous consequence for the staff. We had a little bit of a tough day on my aspect yesterday, so it was good to bounce again this morning, after which clearly this afternoon in quali, it wasn’t straightforward. Plenty of choices on the fly, and to finish up with each vehicles on the entrance row is a tremendous consequence.



Q: You stated it is tremendous shut, it actually was. Is there something that you would have carried out barely completely different on the market? Something type of left on the desk? Was there a small mistake alongside the lap?

OP: Probably not. The primary lap, sure, however the second lap, actually, it was fairly good. I’ve already seen the place I used to be a little bit bit slower, and you then assume, ‘ah yeah, I might have carried out this a bit higher, {that a} bit higher’, however nonetheless lap. I am proud of my day’s work, and it is a future all the way down to Flip 1, so every part remains to be to play for tomorrow, and plenty of factors are on the desk.



Q: So Lando’s simply in entrance of you. What is the mindset heading down into Flip 1 tomorrow?

OP: I imply, after all, I need to get into the lead, however, yeah, we’ve got each vehicles on the entrance row. We have got an enormous activity forward of us making an attempt to win this championship as a staff, and we’ll be good. We have got a really fast automotive. It has been working extraordinarily nicely this weekend, and, yeah, we need to preserve it one-two, and I feel we’ll combat amongst ourselves for who will get one.



Q: Max, nicely carried out. A little bit of frustration there although on the finish of that run, a little bit of frustration over the road?

MV: Yeah, I imply, I attempted. The entire weekend I feel we’ve got been a little bit bit behind, and I feel that was additionally the case in qualifying. I attempted to make it as shut as potential, however sadly, yeah, simply not sufficient. A bit tough to pinpoint why that’s. Yeah, I might have preferred a bit extra grip, nevertheless it’s not there in the meanwhile. However P3 remains to be very shut. I simply hope that for tomorrow, after all, the automotive is nice within the race, and not less than that we are able to comply with them and see what we are able to do there.



Q: It is rather shut, quite a bit nearer than we’ve got seen in earlier years. Are you having fun with having this battle with different groups becoming a member of you for that battle for pole place?

MV: In fact, I like competitors, however I want to be on prime of the competitors. And in the meanwhile, I really feel like we’re chasing and having a couple of tougher weekends. However, you recognize, I do not again out of a combat. However, yeah, we’re simply in a little bit of a tough state of affairs, I suppose.



Q: And it is a lengthy race tomorrow. It may be a sizzling race tomorrow. It is exhausting to overhaul right here. Do you’re feeling you have obtained the automotive beneath you to maneuver ahead?

MV: Let’s have a look at. I imply, the previous couple of races, I feel, particularly McLaren, has been actually, actually good within the race, even in comparison with qualifying. So, after all, right now was quite a bit colder than anticipated, I suppose, with the clouds and a little bit of the rain. Tomorrow goes to be fairly a unique day, and I simply hope that that may assist us.



PRESS CONFERENCE



Q: Lando, many congratulations. That was a tough qualifying session to navigate. How satisfying is it to come back away with pole place?

LN: I imply, all the time pole positions are satisfying, I suppose. So yeah, good. I feel nice for us as a staff. We’re first and second. I do not know once we’ve final locked out a entrance row. However yeah, nice run for the staff and tough circumstances to do it in particularly. So not straightforward, however all the time good enjoyable round right here. And similar time, as a lot because the circumstances are tough, it is nonetheless enjoyable on the market. So yeah, some good laps, particularly my Q3 lap. I solely had one set of latest tyres. And we determined to place them on early simply in case the rain got here, which it sort of did not. However it was nonetheless have a adequate lap to remain on pole, so proud of it.



Q: McLaren’s first entrance row lockout since 2012. Inform us a little bit bit extra about grip ranges. They appeared to alter from lap to lap. Simply how tough was it to search out the restrict with out going over it?

LN: Truthfully, it wasn’t too tough, aside from I feel when the rain began to come back again on the finish of Q1, I feel it was. Yeah, earlier than there was the crash, that was the one time after I backed off most likely a bit extra simply to be protected. It’s that point if you’re like, ‘do I push and take the danger or do I not?’ However aside from that, actually, the monitor dried so shortly. In order quickly because it stopped raining, it was excellent. And yeah, it might push. I imply, the grip was excessive in comparison with yesterday. It was evening and day. It was like two-and-a-half or two seconds faster. So it felt quite a bit higher right now generally. The automotive got here alive much more right now than it was yesterday as nicely. So I feel possibly that performed into our arms a little bit bit. After which tomorrow it flips again to being fairly sizzling. So yeah, trying ahead to it.



Q: Effectively, let’s throw it ahead to tomorrow. How assured are you in the long term tempo of the automotive?

LN: As assured, I feel, as we’ve got been for some time, like each quali and races, we have been sturdy. I feel our dangerous one remains to be, you recognize, it has been third or fourth, however our good ones have been probabilities to win. So undoubtedly, as soon as once more, alternative for that, for each of us and for us as a staff to attain some massive factors. And that is our goal tomorrow.



Q: And Lando, that is the primary time you and Oscar have been on the entrance row collectively. What are the principles of engagement? as you go all the way down to Flip 1?

LN: I imply, we’ll get… We did have a entrance row someplace, or we have been simply aspect by aspect at one other time? Perhaps Qatar, yeah. [To Max] You are coming over the again of my automotive? That is not very good. The Bottas! Truthfully, it is one thing we’ll speak about, and the identical as we have all the time carried out. We have all the time saved it clear. I feel we have handled one another nicely and given one another respect, helped one another once we wanted to. So, yeah, no worries from our half.



Q: Alright, look, very nicely carried out. Thanks. Oscar, let’s come to you now. Simply a few hundredths off your teammate. You discovered plenty of time on that second run in Q3. The place did you discover it?

OP: Flip 4. Within the first lap of Q3, I made an enormous mistake in Flip 4. Yeah, it was only a fairly poor lap. And yeah, the final lap was fairly strong. In fact, if you cross the road and see it is so shut you consider all of the little issues you would have carried out higher. However actually, it was a strong lap. There’s nothing I might massively change on it. So no, fairly proud of it. Clearly, the automotive’s been actually fast this weekend and alternative to win.



Q: And was it a easy session for you thru Q1, Q2?

OP: Fairly easy, yeah. I feel, you recognize, the rain was a bit tough firstly of Q1. You understand, a number of the kerbs have been a bit moist and it was simply sufficient rain that you just could not really enhance. After which DRS obtained disabled after which… It was a little bit of a bizarre session. And from that time on, it was comparatively easy. However yeah, not the best of circumstances.



Q: And Oscar, let’s throw it ahead. I imply you had a barely difficult day yesterday. Have you ever carried out all of the prep you needed to do forward of the race?

OP: Sure and no. I imply, I feel FP1, there was good studying in that yesterday. I feel we’re ranging from an important place tomorrow. So, yeah, I feel possibly not fairly as a lot as I might have preferred, however I might say 90% of it, for instance. So, no, feeling fairly assured for tomorrow and see what we are able to do.



Q: You have solely carried out one Grand Prix at this monitor earlier than, however you have raced in different formulation round right here. Simply speak us by means of Flip 1. It is a very vast nook. Clearly, there’s you and Lando, however how involved are you about somebody like Max coming behind you? Numerous completely different strains by means of that nook?

OP: I do not assume I’ve began this excessive up at Budapest earlier than. It is clearly a future to Flip 1, and it provides a chance for the slipstream behind. Yeah, from beginning fourth final yr, I had a clear begin and obtained to second. So I do know that, you recognize, there’s quite a bit that may occur at Flip 1. Bottas, as you talked about. So let’s have a look at. I feel, you recognize, I feel get begin and that all the time helps issues. However it’s a future. And, you recognize, there will be different individuals concerned, I am positive.



Q: Better of luck tomorrow. Thanks for that. And Max, coming to you, only a tiny quantity of pole place. First up, inform us about your quickest lap of Q3.

MV: Yeah, it was alright, however not adequate. I imply, the entire weekend, just a bit bit too gradual. I imply, we tried to optimise every part, tried fairly a couple of issues, really, with the automotive. And on the finish, nonetheless too gradual. So, yeah. That is what it’s.



Q: You have been the primary automotive to set a lap time in Q3. What have been the professionals and cons of that strategic name?

MV: I feel that was good. The rain was coming in like little drizzles, so I assumed it was good that we went out first. So yeah, that was all good.



Q: You have stated that you just’re missing to the McLarens a little bit bit this weekend, however you’re working plenty of new bits on the automotive. What suggestions are you getting from it? What feeling are you getting contained in the automotive?

MV: I imply, for positive they work, however we’re nonetheless not first, proper? So we want extra. It is so simple as that. I imply, I feel trying again at my qualifying, I used to be very proud of the laps, however yeah, steadiness smart, every part is actually on the sting. I am pushing as exhausting as I can. After which, after all, you will have little moments right here and there. I really feel like I most likely push more durable than I did final yr, nevertheless it’s simply not coming anymore to have these nice lap instances. So I suppose it simply signifies that we’re a bit slower. So we’ve got work to do. Easy as that.



Q: What’s your strategy going into this race? How do you beat these guys?

MV: I do not know in the meanwhile. However what can I do? I imply, we’ll attempt our perfect. Attempt to have , steady steadiness with the automotive. And I hope if I discover that, that I can comply with them. However I do not know. I imply, actually, my lengthy runs have been OK, however nothing unbelievable or particular. I feel it is higher to be real looking than sitting right here and spreading false hope. However yeah, we’ll see tomorrow. I imply, it is what it’s.



QUESTIONS FROM THE FLOOR



Q: (Alex Kalinauckas – Autosport) Query to Lando, please. Simply in regards to the ways on the very finish of Q3 after the purple flag. You have been sat on the finish of the pit lane for fairly a very long time. What was that every one about? Was it extra about defending pole place in a method, or was there the opportunity of any extra time from these tyres?

LN: Slightly little bit of each. I nonetheless needed to, simply in case any hope was there, however I did not actually count on it to. And it is simply, yeah, you simply need to be within the working in case one thing else occurred. However I do not assume many individuals anticipated, like we’re all on previous tyres, I do not assume anybody anticipated to go faster, nevertheless it was simply be there if we would have liked to be, that was all.



Q: (Heikki Kulta – Turun Sanomat) Max. Hey. The entire of Finland has been lacking Kimi for the final three seasons. And if you began to get podiums, Kimi was very often your most important competitor. Have you ever been lacking him in any respect?

MV: Effectively, I feel it is extra vital if he misses it. I do not assume he does, so who cares, proper? I like Kimi. He is an important man, however I am additionally joyful for him now that he is busy along with his son go-karting, you recognize, making an attempt to… convey up a brand new Räikkönen, it is nice. I imply, he has carried out his profession in Formulation 1. Now it is time for the younger one, time to spend time along with his household as nicely. And yeah, spend extra time on the go-kart monitor. So I feel he’s alright. We need not fear about him.



Q: (Christian Menath – Motorsport-magazin.com) A query is for Lando over right here. You solely had one set of recent Mushy tyres in Q3. The place did you lose the additional set, and why? And the way a lot was the additional strain? simply having one correct shot?

LN: We misplaced it in Q2, simply because my first lap on the used tyre wasn’t adequate. I did virtually three quarters of a lap on a brand new tyre on the finish of Q1, so I am going to most likely say that is the place we messed it up. Bit foolish, I feel, and we went out on a brand new tyre on the finish of Q1, simply to be protected. However we have been protected anyway. So we boxed, and I did just about an entire lap on a brand new tyre, which meant my lap in Q2, on a just about full lap used, was by no means going to be unbelievable, evaluating to others on a brand new, which meant I needed to placed on one other set of latest on for Q2, run two, and I misplaced it there. So, I imply, after what occurred, and in hindsight, I might say I am not going to complain about it, however I ought to have had two units coming into Q3. Clearly, it is labored out. But when it did not work out for no matter cause and I made a mistake on my first lap, I might have been a bit extra sad, the very fact I did not have two units for Q3. So, sure, one thing we’ll overview.



Q: (Andrew Benson – BBC Sport) Max, you bought out of the automotive on the finish and so did Fernando, and apparently Fernando did it as a result of he was informed to, as a result of they’d closed the pit lane after which reopened it. Is that what occurred to you? And to all three of you, do any of you recognize what occurred in that state of affairs?

MV: No, I did not need to drive anymore. I had no tyres, in order that they have been used, so I used to be by no means going to enhance. So there was no level for me to be within the pit lane ready.



Q: What data have been you getting, Lando?

LN: Simply it was, I imply, it’ll go inexperienced sooner or later. So like we do in each single run, you all the time wait on the finish of the pit lane generally. And yeah, nothing extraordinary. It is simply regular. Simply did not need to be on the again. And in case somebody had a barely brisker tyre and no matter, did not handle to finish the lap earlier than, possibly they’d a recent tyre, that strategically you need to be on the entrance and never give them an opportunity.



Q: (Phil Duncan – PA) Lando, you have clearly had plenty of close to misses in latest races. How very important is it that you just convert this pole right into a victory? And likewise, how very important is it for you that you just beat Max and lay down a little bit of a championship marker?

LN: I imply, I do not assume it is, like, vital. Each single quali is vital. Each race is vital. So it isn’t unexpectedly I have to do it and I have to show my level. I do not. We have carried out one of the best we might in each race. I feel we have proven nice tempo and nice alternatives. And I do know we have missed out on some. We need not get again into all of that stuff. However yeah, I might like to have a clear, sturdy weekend. From yesterday already, we have been very sturdy to start with in FP2, FP3 quali now. So it could be good, yeah, simply to have a pleasant Flip 1 and see what occurs from there. However I am not anticipating it. I am anticipating nonetheless a tough race with Oscar and Max behind. However each one is vital. Each time we’re making an attempt to maximise each place, each level. And yeah, the extra we are able to attempt to get again on Max, the extra we as a staff can get on Crimson Bull and different constructors, the higher. So no level or emphasis on making an attempt to beat a specific somebody or one thing. It is simply exit and do what we do as a result of we’re doing job.



Q: (Edd Straw – The Race) One for Max. It has been clear that clearly this automotive, the course the Crimson Bull’s gone, it is obtained fairly a slender window. It is fairly tough to get one of the best out of it. Given that you just’re up towards a automotive that appears to be turning into fairly an all-rounder, how involved are you that that course might actually restrict you persistently to being on this type of place? As a result of it is so exhausting to extract that tempo. And even in case you execute fantastically, too typically it’ll be the flawed aspect of this sort of slender hole.

MV: It has been like that already for some time, so we’re nicely conscious of that. We’re pushing as exhausting as we are able to, however clearly in the meanwhile it is nonetheless not how we would like it to be. We’ll proceed to take action. We’ll attempt to discover extra efficiency, however I am additionally nicely conscious that that is not very straightforward to search out immediately all through the season, with issues already simply deliberate, and simply the best way the automotive is. However we’ll see. I imply, there are numerous races. There are plenty of issues that may occur in qualifying with circumstances, stuff like that. So we simply want to remain targeted and do one of the best we are able to each single time and optimise our performances.



Q: (Ronald Vording – Motorsport.com) It is a follow-up to that for Max. How was the automotive feeling right now with the improve packages, simply balance-wise? Since you stated on Thursday that the Crimson Bull automotive for weeks now could be tough to drive. The staff says that is additionally one thing they need to tackle with the upgrades this weekend. So did you’re feeling any distinction in any respect in that regard?

MV: No, it is comparable. Yep.



Q: (Carlo Plastella – FormulaPassion.it) Query for Max. At first of Q3, GP stated, ‘make that lack of tow depend’. What he was referring to?

MV: I used to be the primary automotive on monitor. So naturally, you do not have the impact of the wind across the monitor. However I feel it is fantastic to be first on monitor. You might have a transparent monitor in entrance of you. In fact, possibly I had one or two vehicles that I needed to undergo in my quick lap. However general, I feel it was the best name.



Q: (Zsolt Godina – F1Vilag.hu) Are you able to please inform me how did the modifications in climate circumstances since yesterday affect your automotive efficiency and what are your expectations for tomorrow by way of the climate and tyre degradation?

LN: It is powerful. I imply, clearly by way of lap instances, you have gone two seconds faster than yesterday. So the temperatures make an enormous distinction. The tyres simply work higher, just about. I imply, aero works barely higher, however the tyres simply offer you much more grip in these circumstances evaluating to yesterday. Clearly that flips once more tomorrow. So lap instances and degradation will most likely enhance once more. It is exhausting to say what it is carried out precisely to the automotive. I might say possibly the steadiness got here collectively a little bit bit. Because the grip comes up, the steadiness improves barely and I feel begins to possibly enhance a little bit little bit of a few of our weaknesses. And I feel possibly that is why our efficiency right now was fractionally higher than what it was yesterday, I might say. However after I say that, I imply possibly half a tenth or one thing. However if you take a look at the instances half a tenth is all you want. So tough to present an actual reply however simply the automotive works higher, the grip comes collectively, the automotive steadiness is extra nicely balanced all through the entire lap and that is all the time feeling.

OP: Yeah, I do not actually have a lot else so as to add. Just about precisely the identical factor. I imply, it undoubtedly feels nicer to drive if you’re two, two and a half seconds a lap sooner than yesterday. Yeah, I imply, yesterday was fairly tough making an attempt to handle the tyres, you recognize, even over one lap. Yeah. you possibly can destroy them in mainly or might have destroyed them mainly in half a lap. Right now was a little bit bit extra forgiving for instance, however tomorrow I feel it’ll be far more like yesterday by way of climate. So it modifications the sport a little bit bit

MV: Similar. I agree.



Q: (Frederick Hackbarth – Motorsport-total.com) Max, can we’ve got a phrase on Checo? As a result of he appears to wrestle quite a bit in the meanwhile below plenty of strain. Do you’re feeling for him seeing him out so early right now once more? And likewise from a private level, you’ve got fairly a robust opposition now with McLaren all the time up towards like two vehicles. How a lot do you miss a robust team-mate in the meanwhile?



MV: I do not assume we have to go into an excessive amount of element about that. It is only a disgrace for Checo, additionally himself, you recognize, that that occurred in Q1, as a result of I assumed up till that time, really, he was having fairly an honest weekend. So, yeah, it is simply very unlucky. That is the one factor that I need to say about that.



Q: (Alex Kalinauckas – Autosport) Max, as you crossed the road in your Q3 run earlier than the purple flag, what was your response? You gave the impression to be banging the steering wheel a little bit bit. What have been you considering at that time?

MV: I am not allowed to be annoyed? Yeah, that is what occurred.



Q: (Christian Menath – Motorsport-magazin.com) Max, yesterday, it sounded such as you needed to avoid wasting one set of the Arduous tyres for the race. You used the set right now in FP3. What was behind that?

MV: It is only a completely different technique to how others use their tyres all through the weekend, most likely. And yeah, we determined to then use the Arduous tyre in FP3 to do away with it and preserve the tyres for the race we needed it. I feel it is pretty comparable to a couple groups round, some choose to have a tough, no matter, however I suppose we’ll see tomorrow what’s the proper name. We really feel that that’s the proper method, however we’ll see tomorrow.



