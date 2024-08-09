Eyes of Tammy Faye Actor Gabriel Olds Arrested in L.A. on Rape Charges

Hollywood actor Gabriel Olds, who has appeared in dozens of supporting tv and movie roles over the previous a number of a long time, was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning and charged with seven counts of sexual assault, in keeping with native authorities, who mentioned they’re searching for out different doable victims or witnesses in a sequence of alleged assaults that date again to over a decade in the past.

Olds, 52, was taken into custody within the Crestwood Hills space of Los Angeles after the L.A. Superior Courtroom issued a warrant for his arrest for $3.5 million in July. The district lawyer had charged him with seven counts of sexual assault after a 41-year-old girl reported that he’d raped her in her L.A. dwelling; following the lady’s report, two different girls got here ahead to police saying Olds had raped them in incidents relationship again to 2013, in keeping with a press launch from the LAPD.

Expenses towards Olds embrace rape, rape of an unconscious individual, sodomy, assault with intent to commit rape, and damage on a girlfriend or vital different.

Olds, who just lately appeared within the Oscar-winning The Eyes of Tammy Faye, by which he portrayed evangelist and 700 Membership founder Pat Robertson, is a New York native who attended Yale College earlier than discovering success as an actor. He was forged in one-off roles on sequence reminiscent of JAG, CSI, and Six Ft Below and a wide range of lesser-seen movies earlier than touchdown the Robertson position reverse Jessica Chastain.

Police say that Olds used all of those facets of his life to appeal girls and lure them right into a “false sense of safety” earlier than turning violent. They mentioned that every girl interviewed, a few of whom mentioned they met Olds on relationship functions, reported the identical techniques.

“We heard the identical story, repeatedly,” Detective Brent Hopkins, who’s a Particular Assault Part supervisor, mentioned within the LAPD’s launch. “Mr. Olds began off charming, however then used brutal violence to hold out these rapes. A few of these survivors suffered in silence for years earlier than discovering the energy to talk up. Now that he’s off the streets, we need to be sure that everybody may be heard.”

As well as, police say they situated two extra alleged victims who mentioned that they skilled assaults that have been much less violent than the preliminary three had reported. Investigators at the moment are searching for extra potential victims, the LAPD mentioned, as Olds’ work as an actor had him touring steadily.

Police are searching for help from members of the general public and are asking any victims or witnesses to contact the LAPD’s West Division, Particular Assault Part.

An e mail despatched Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter to a consultant for Olds searching for remark was not instantly returned. Whether or not Olds has employed an lawyer to talk on his behalf was not obvious on the time of publication and no case quantity for Olds’ arrest has but been issued by the LAPD.