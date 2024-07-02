‘Eyebrow Blindness’ Is Trending On TikTok: Which Stars Regret Theirs?

Of all of the essential items of recommendation a mom can move right down to her daughter, there’s one nugget of knowledge that’s absolutely probably the most essential of all: by no means mess along with your eyebrows. Like, ever. As a result of there’s a robust likelihood that they may by no means develop again.

The (ridiculous) reality is, eyebrow developments come and go however brows themselves don’t at all times cooperate. Whereas it’s annoyingly straightforward to develop again leg hair, armpit hair and even the hair in your head, brows have a cussed behavior of refusing to return. It’s like they’re saying “oh NOW you need me right here to border your face and flatter your brow, do you? Too late honey, you washed me down the sink along with your frosted lipstick and hair glitter and I’m not coming again.”

Within the Nineties and early ‘00s, tiny, skinny, completely stunned brows had been all the craze, and you’d get teased in highschool if yours had been too bushy, so leaving the home with no set of tweezers was unthinkable. Simply take a look at stars like Selena Gomez, Mila Kunis and Jennifer Aniston who all showcased the “tiny eyebrow” development throughout purple carpets, journal covers and their official headshots throughout the period.

A couple of years later, all of us got here to our senses — or perhaps our foreheads simply bought chilly — and thicker brows got here again, due to superbly bushy stars like Cara Delevingne and Jennifer Connelly making them their signature look. The difficulty is, as a result of so many people had already plucked our brows to smithereens, excessive techniques wanted to be deployed to get them trying as luxuriously thick as trend demanded.

And that’s why the Sharpied-on look grew to become a 2010s development that was very straightforward to unintentionally take to extremes, with forehead lamination, microblading, bleaching and forehead tattooing all going mainstream. That is what has led to TikTok customers at the moment sharing their eyebrow regrets beneath the “eyebrow blindness” hashtag.

And it’s so true — what in some way appeared completely regular and funky on the time quickly finally ends up trying weird just some years later. There’s a cause why thick bangs typically come again into fashion when forehead developments are on the best way out; it’s the simplest technique to cowl up the injury when you frantically seek for a extra everlasting resolution.

It’s one thing many ladies now of their late thirties and forties know all too properly (“the ’90s stole my eyebrows” is one other fashionable hashtag!) however, whereas stars like Drew Barrymore might need Hollywood eyebrow execs on speed-dial and sufficient money to strive each magic lotion and potion going, it’s not at all times really easy for the remainder of us.

Take note of Olivia Wilde, beforehand a significant over-plucker, who stated “I don’t tweeze my eyebrows. I’ve been letting them develop out for years. I attempt to fill them in at any time when nature has deserted me.”

In the meantime, Demi Lovato helpfully let slip that she used Latisse, a prescription serum meant for eyelashes, to rework her over-plucked look, whereas some ladies swear by good old style castor oil to stimulate regrowth. The issue? These options don’t work for everybody. So we repeat: don’t mess along with your eyebrows! As a result of, within the clever however chilling phrases of actress Saoirse Ronan: “In the event you don’t have eyebrows, you don’t actually have a face.”