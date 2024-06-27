Expect Timberwolves draftee Rob Dillingham to ‘play right away’

The Timberwolves had a transparent goal in Wednesday night time’s NBA draft: discovering gamers who can play quick, create their very own photographs and inject extra life — significantly on offense — into the second unit.
Wolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly and Co. discovered not only one, however two gamers who match that invoice in Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham and Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr.
The previous was a participant not many would have anticipated the Timberwolves to land. They did not have many property, and Connelly stated they weren’t prepared to surrender any of their core position gamers to maneuver up within the draft. However Connelly obtained inventive, sending a first-round choose in 2031 and a protected choose swap in 2030 for Dillingham, whom the San Antonio Spurs chosen with the No. 8 general choose.
Whereas Connelly views these picks as fairly invaluable, he believes the Timberwolves are getting a participant who could make an instantaneous impression. Count on Dillingham to see minutes from the get-go.
“Yeah, for certain,” Connelly informed reporters Wednesday night time when requested whether or not Dillingham will play straight away. “I do not suppose you progress as aggressive as this and sit on him. … He is a man that, from Day 1, goes to have a task and accountability, definitely it should be laborious for him, however I do not suppose you are that aggressive within the prime 10 with a man you do not suppose can play straight away.”
Dillingham, 19, is the kind of participant that matches the invoice of precisely what the Timberwolves want. He is a guard who can create for himself, knock down photographs from 3-point vary and unfold the ground. He is been touted as probably the greatest — if not the most effective — shot creators within the draft in addition to probably the greatest shooters on this draft. These are each skillsets the Timberwolves wanted on the roster.
“We have been attempting to handle sure issues this offseason, definitely bench scoring, potential to create for themselves and others,” Connelly stated. “(Timberwolves coach Chris Finch) talks about it on a regular basis, breaking the paint, breaking the paint, taking part in within the paint, taking part in with a bit extra tempo, and all of these attributes are actually hallmarks for (Dillingham’s) recreation.”
Dillingham’s numbers at Kentucky final season would recommend as a lot. Regardless of coming off the bench, he was the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer at 15.2 factors per recreation whereas capturing 48% from the sector and 44% from 3-point vary. He additionally averaged 3.9 assists and a couple of.9 rebounds per recreation whereas being named to the All-Southeastern Convention Second Crew and the SEC Sixth Man of the Yr.
“I really feel like I could be as a lot of a assist as they want me to be,” Dillingham informed NBA TV after the draft. “And no matter they want me to do, I really feel like I can are available in and do it, for certain.”
The one knock on Dillingham is his protection. At 6-foot-1, 164 kilos, Dillingham is a bit undersized for the NBA, and it’ll possible be troublesome for him to defend a lot bigger our bodies on the subsequent degree. However Connelly stated they may problem him defensively and anticipate him to embrace that problem.
Dillingham understands, too, that the Timberwolves consider in him and gave up property to convey him in.
“It simply exhibits that they belief me,” Dillingham informed reporters following the draft when requested concerning the picks Minnesota used to maneuver up for him within the draft. “That they are trusting in me to develop, so in the event that they belief me, that is all I wanted and I really feel like that is all I wanted from any staff.
“Them truly exhibiting me is simply extra of a blessing.”
And what Dillingham brings to the desk might help the Timberwolves within the brief time period in addition to the long run. Connelly views Dillingham as a real 1, and it is possible Minnesota sees him because the successor to Mike Conley, who’s underneath contract for 2 extra seasons however turns 37 years previous this fall.
Conley’s presence will give Dillingham time to develop, and Conley as a savvy veteran who’s seen nearly every little thing throughout over 1,100 profession video games can be a participant who Dillingham can study from.
Dillingham is trying ahead to absorbing as a lot as he can from the Wolves’ veterans.
“It is actually only a blessing as a result of I get to study from plenty of gamers and veterans and gamers that is actual good, so them serving to me is only a plus for me,” Dillingham stated.
It seems with the collection of Dillingham, the Wolves have established a powerful backcourt for years to return in Dillingham and Anthony Edwards. It is an thrilling prospect to tout a dynamic guard duo that may create for themselves and others because the Wolves attempt to construct on their greatest season in a long time.
“I do not even know what to anticipate, truthfully,” Dillingham informed NBA TV. ” what Anthony Edwards brings, so you understand what to anticipate from him, however I will positively be working, too. So I do not know what to anticipate but, however you will see when the season comes.”