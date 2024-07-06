Exclusive! Inside Michael Rubin’s Star-Studded White Party With Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, and More

La La Anthony, Kim Kardashian, Khloe KardashianKevin Mazur/Getty Pictures

Hotdogs, fireworks, American flags, and celebrities wearing all-white at Michael Rubin’s annual White Get together—Pleased 4th of July from the Hamptons!

Final evening, in Bridgehampton, New York, Michael Rubin (the CEO of Fanatics) and his accomplice Camille Fishel hosted what has quick turn out to be one of many Hamptons’ most buzzy occasions: the annual White Get together. These on the guestlist—a who’s who of sports activities, Hollywood, and social media stars—had been instructed to reach in shades of white, and nary an attendee deviated from the costume code.

Camila Cabello and Emily Ratajkowski opted for drapey mini attire, whereas Teyana Taylor wore a white maxi with a gold metallic belt that encircled her waist like a snake. Winnie Harlow wore a beaded cowl-neck minidress with a hood, and Megan Fox went the preppy route in an eyelet mini. Different visitors included Megan Thee Stallion, J. Balvin, A$AP Ferg, Travis Scott, Gayle King, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Quavo, and plenty of extra.

Attendees pulled as much as the gleaming glass beachfront house from round 5 p.m. Paparazzi had been stationed outdoors, snapping away as visitors arrived, however as soon as on the premises, a few of the solely cameras had been these on visitors’ iPhones. (Harlow posted sweeping scenes of the get together on her Instagram, providing a peek inside.)