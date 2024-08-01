Excessive humidity arrives, HEAT ADVISORY issued

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Right here comes the warmth and humidity we gave you the First Alert to almost per week in the past! The warmth index will climb into the damaging vary for the tip of the week.

HEAT ADVISORY

A Warmth Advisory has been issued for your complete space right now. It should really feel like 105-108° this afternoon. (WMBF)

A HEAT ADVISORY is in impact for your complete space from 11:00 AM by means of 8:00 PM. The mix of temperatures within the 90s and really excessive humidity will push the warmth index to 105 to 110 from noon into the early night.

The warmth index right now will probably be brutal! We’ll climb into the 105-108° vary right now. (WMBF)

To remain protected throughout extreme warmth, drink loads of fluids, keep in an air-conditioned room, keep out of the solar, and check out kin and neighbors. To cut back threat throughout out of doors work, the Occupational Security and Well being Administration recommends scheduling frequent relaxation breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anybody overcome by warmth must be moved to a cool and shaded location.

TODAY & TOMORROW

The warmth continues to extend by means of the tip of the work week. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s by the afternoon. The chance of a storm or two stays remoted at simply 20% right now and 30% on Friday. There’s a bit extra information to counsel a number of extra storms round Friday afternoon.

A couple of extra storms will probably be round Friday afternoon. We have bumped storm possibilities as much as 30%. (WMBF)

Regardless, put together for an additional warmth advisory to be issued on Friday. The warmth and excessive humidity will doubtless ship our warmth index to the 1105-110° vary once more.

The worst of the humidity will arrive right now by means of Saturday with a warmth index of 105-110°. (WMBF)

INTO THE WEEKEND

We’ll preserve the extreme humidity round by means of the beginning of the weekend. The warmth index will climb close to 110° in some spots on Saturday.

We’re providing you with the First Alert to the excessive humidity and sure warmth advisories by means of Saturday. We’ll reintroduce storm possibilities by means of the weekend with the most effective possibilities coming Saturday and Sunday afternoon. (WMBF)

We’ll reintroduce a greater likelihood for showers and storms through the weekend, nevertheless it nonetheless received’t be sufficient to cancel any plans. Scattered showers and storms will doubtless be round each afternoons with rain possibilities at 40%. The warmth index will nonetheless be excessive, however must be under warmth advisory standards come Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2024 WMBF. All rights reserved.