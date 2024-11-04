Examining Colts’ QB situation with Joe Flacco starting after Anthony Richardson’s benching

When Joe Flacco entered free company, contemporary off a surprising playoff run with the Browns on the age of 39, his agent reached out to all of the QB-needy groups.

And in March, as at all times, there have been many.

But even after a resurgent efficiency, taking Cleveland to a wild-card berth after Deshaun Watson’s season-ending shoulder damage, Flacco generated only a sliver extra curiosity than the earlier yr. In 2023 it was none. In 2024?

The reigning AP Comeback Participant of the 12 months generated a grand complete of … one supply. That was from the Colts, who signed him to a one-year deal value as much as $8.7 million with a base worth of $4.5 million. That is it.

Joe Linta, who has represented the previous Tremendous Bowl MVP his complete profession, acquired seven direct solutions of “No,” one crew who stated, “We’ll see,” and the remainder non-responses, in accordance with Linta. That one supply has paid off.

As soon as once more, Flacco is a starter within the NFL, main the Colts into Sunday evening’s recreation in opposition to the Minnesota Vikings. All of it comes after a tumultuous and consequential week for Indy, as head coach Shane Steichen benched former first-round decide Anthony Richardson for ineffectiveness and put in Flacco because the starter.

Richardson is now the second high QB decide from the 2023 draft benched this season. The Panthers benched Bryce Younger after simply the second recreation of the season, solely to reinstall him because the starter after veteran Andy Daltoninjured his thumb in a automobile crash final month. Younger is beginning once more on Sunday regardless that Dalton is off the damage report, because the group believed in September that Younger could be again beneath heart this season.

Steichen stated on Wednesday that Flacco was the crew’s starter “going ahead,” and sources say there’s a actual probability, barring damage, that Flacco begins for the rest of the season. However following this yr, sources say, the Colts haven’t any plans to surrender on Richardson. They consider he has a shiny future and hope that he grows amid adversity.