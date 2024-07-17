Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro is released from prison and is headed to Milwaukee to address the RNC

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former Trump White Home official Peter Navarro was launched from jail on Wednesday after finishing his sentence for a contempt of Congress conviction and is anticipated to talk hours later at the Republican Nationwide Conference.

Navarro, who served as a White Home commerce adviser beneath President Donald Trump, was free of custody after serving 4 months for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of the Republican president’s supporters, in line with the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Navarro will head straight to Milwaukee to talk on the third night time of the Republican Nationwide Conference. He’s set to talk within the 6 p.m. hour Central time, in line with an individual accustomed to the schedule who spoke on the situation of anonymity earlier than the schedule’s official launch.

The Related Press first reported that Navarro would handle the RNC.

Navarro was the primary senior Trump administration official to be locked up for against the law associated to the Jan. 6 assault when he reported to a federal jail in Miami in March. He has known as his conviction the “partisan weaponization of the judicial system.”

He was subpoenaed by the committee over his promotion of false claims of voter fraud within the 2020 election within the run-up to the Capitol revolt. He has maintained that he couldn’t cooperate with the committee as a result of Trump had invoked govt privilege. However courts have rejected that argument, discovering Navarro couldn’t show Trump had truly invoked it.

What to know concerning the 2024 Election

Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon reported to jail earlier this month to start serving his four-month sentence on contempt of Congress fees for defying a subpoena within the congressional Jan. 6 investigation.

The Home committee spent 18 months investigating the lethal revolt, interviewing greater than 1,000 witnesses, holding 10 hearings and acquiring greater than 1 million pages of paperwork. In its ultimate report, the panel finally concluded that Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden and did not act to cease his supporters from storming the Capitol. Trump insists he did nothing improper.

___

Related Press reporter Alanna Durkin Richer contributed from Washington.

___

Observe the AP’s protection of the 2024 election at https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.