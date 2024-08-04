Ex-Penn Stater Joe Kovacs wins silver in Olympic shot put | 2024 Paris Olympics

Following putting seventh within the shot put prelims, Penn State alum Joe Kovacs seems to rebound and earn a medal within the Olympic shot put finals.

Throwing a 22.15 meter shot put, Kovacs positioned second within the shot put finals to earn his third straight Olympic silver medal.

By means of the primary makes an attempt of all of the shot putters, the Workforce USA trio of Ryan Crouser, Kovacs and Payton Otterdahl held the top-three positions as they threw 22.64, 21.69 and 21.39 meters, respectively.

Different first makes an attempt included Uzeil Muñoz throwing 20.68 meters, Chukwuebuka Cornnell Enekwechi throwing 20.58 meters, Tomas Stanek throwing 20.31 meters and Rajindra Campbell throwing 20.00 meters. The rest of the sector fouled on their first try.

With the second makes an attempt underway, Otterdahl took second away from Kovacs after his 21.98 meter throw. Kovacs fouled, retaining him in third. Crouser pulled additional away in first place as he threw a 22.69 meter shot put.

Throwing a 22.15 meter throw, Campbell leaped as much as second place and pushed Otterdahl and Kovacs down a notch to 3rd and fourth, respectively.

A 21.71 meter throw on his third try saved Kovacs in fourth place, qualifying him for the second three throws. Becoming a member of Kovacs within the top-eight was Crouser, Campbell, Otterdahl, Enekwechi, Jacko Gill, Leonardo Fabbri and Muñoz.

Fabbri moved proper behind Kovacs at fifth with a 21.70 meter throw on his fourth try. A foul on his fourth try saved Kovacs in fourth. Rain began to fall on the stadium, making the situations troublesome to throw the shot put far.

The very slippery situations pressured one other foul for Kovacs, retaining him in fourth place with another set of makes an attempt remaining. Solely Muñoz and Gill have been in a position to get a throw off in the course of the fifth set of makes an attempt whereas the remainder of the sector fouled.

With one try left, Kovacs threw a 22.15 meter throw regardless of the moist situations to place him in second.

