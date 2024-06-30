Ex-NFLer JaMarcus Russell faces lawsuit centered around allegations he took high school’s donation money

By Alex Andrejev, Jenna West and Mark Puleo

JaMarcus Russell, the No. 1 NFL Draft decide in 2007, faces a lawsuit centered round allegations he took a big portion of a $74,000 examine meant to be a donation to his Alabama highschool alma mater, the place he labored as a volunteer coach.

Native enterprise proprietor Chris Knowles issued the examine to Russell as a donation to the Williamson Excessive Faculty soccer program on behalf of his constructing firm, Selwonk Enterprises. Russell cashed the examine at Navigator Credit score Union in July 2022.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the credit score union in Cellular County (Ala.) in March 2023 and obtained by The Athletic, stated Russell deposited the examine after which cashed a portion — practically $55,000 — after fee on the examine had been stopped. The withdrawal ought to have resulted in Russell’s being overdrawn however was paid “by mistake” in late July 2022, per the go well with.

Knowles instructed WKRG that he stopped the examine after Russell failed to offer a receipt of the donation and wouldn’t return his telephone calls. WKRG reported that Williamson Excessive by no means obtained the donation cash.

In March 2024, Russell filed a counterclaim in opposition to Knowles for the “false representations made within the subsequent stopping of fee of the examine,” per the doc.

Russell’s legal professional, Donald Briskman, didn’t reply to The Athletic’s request for remark.

Russell was relieved of his teaching duties midseason final fall, Cellular County Public Faculty officers instructed WKRG. Faculty system officers cited personnel issues for the dismissal and couldn’t affirm if the lawsuit affected its choice, per WKRG.

The Athletic’s makes an attempt to request feedback from Williamson Excessive Faculty and Cellular County Public Faculty System weren’t returned.

WKRG additionally reported that Russell not too long ago attended an off-campus occasion the place Williamson’s workforce competed, which he shouldn’t have executed.

“Earlier this week, it was reiterated to Mr. Russell that he’s not permitted to be across the soccer program or on faculty campus,” Cellular County Public Faculty officers stated in an announcement to WKRG.

Russell, 38, performed three seasons with the Oakland Raiders from 2007 to 2009 after a standout profession at Williamson Excessive Faculty and LSU. The quarterback handed for 18 touchdowns with 23 interceptions by way of 31 profession NFL video games.

(Photograph: Jim McIsaac / Getty Photographs)