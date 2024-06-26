Ex-‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera will spend six months on probation after plea over family altercation

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) —

Former “Jackass” star Bam Margera will spend six months on probation after pleading responsible to disorderly conduct Wednesday over an altercation at his residence close to Philadelphia.

Margera, 44, had been charged with assaulting his brother and making threats to different relations throughout what the brother referred to as a “scary and unpredictable” two-week go to residence final 12 months.

The plea ends an extended authorized case that spun out of his keep on the Chester County residence often known as Fortress Bam. At a listening to final 12 months, Margera advised the choose he was getting drug and alcohol remedy.

Jess Margera, on the identical court docket listening to, referred to as his brother “ dude when he’s not tousled” however stated he had exhibited troubling habits for 20 years and, whereas residence, had been awake for days. Jess Margera suffered a ruptured eardrum within the altercation, whereas Margera’s girlfriend referred to as police when he kicked in her bed room door, the brother testified.

Protection lawyer William J. Brennan stated Margera pleaded responsible to 2 abstract offenses, and is now clear, sober and productive a 12 months after the arrest.

“You’ll be able to actually say he gained his case earlier than at present simply by turning his life round,” Brennan stated Wednesday.