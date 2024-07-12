Ex-Friend Sues for Breach of Contract

Kevin Hart is dealing with a lawsuit for allegedly failing to correctly vindicate a former good friend, who was charged by prosecutors for making an attempt to extort the actor with a intercourse tape and is the topic of a Netflix docuseries over his involvement within the scandal.

The criticism, filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court docket, claims Hart botched a settlement that required the actor to share an agreed-upon assertion that proclaimed Jonathan “J.T.” Jackson’s innocence. It additionally accuses Hart of giving pretend proof to the Los Angeles District Lawyer’s Workplace, with the goal of getting it to cost Jackson for extortion.

The criticism, which additionally names Hart’s firm Hartbeat, seeks not less than $12 million and brings claims for fraud and breach of contract.

In 2018, Jackson was charged for making an attempt to extort Hart with a videotape of the actor engaged in sexual actions with a lady who wasn’t his spouse. Hart, a 12 months later, launched a docuseries, Don’t F**ok This Up, accusing Jackson of making and disseminating the tape.

The duo in 2021 reached a settlement over the occasions in a deal, which required Hart to pursue for the dismissal of all legal prices and make a public assertion exonerating Jackson. As an alternative, Hart “blatantly breached” the settlement by departing from the “meticulously negotiated” wording of the assertion.

Beneath the deal, Hart was imagined to state, “I’m proud to say that each one prices in opposition to JT Jackson have been dropped and he’s not responsible and had nothing to do with it.” As an alternative, he mentioned that Jackson was “just lately been discovered not responsible, and people prices have been dropped in opposition to him.”

“I can say I’m completely happy that that chapter of my life is over,” he added. “This message is about shifting on.”

Jackson says Hart’s assertion dilutes the settlement’s intention to clear his identify and restore his popularity. The departure from the agreed-upon language constitutes a “profound and egregious breach” the lawsuit says, by “openly undermin[ing] the essential provisions designed to rehabhilite” Jackson’s profession, which has allegedly been ruined by the assumption that he tried to extort Hart.

The lawsuit additionally claims that Hart fabricated the e-mail, which was despatched by his legal professionals to the Los Angeles District Lawyer’s Workplace, that led to prosecutors raiding Jackson’s home. The message was presupposed to have been created in April 2018, however forensic evaluation decided that it was really created in Could 2019, greater than a 12 months after the alleged extortion try.

Hartbeat didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.