Evidence review set in crash that killed Khyree Jackson, 2 former teammates

Prosecutors plan to assessment proof this week from the crash that killed NFL rookie Khyree Jackson and two former highschool teammates, officers stated Sunday, although an professional cautioned that it might take months earlier than authorities full their investigation and decide on expenses. The Prince George’s County State’s Lawyer’s Workplace confirmed the scheduled evidentiary assessment in an announcement, whereas noting way more work must be finished. The workplace stated it had not but acquired medical information that will point out the blood alcohol focus of these concerned.

“There’s a want for extra details about what precisely occurred to gather enough proof,” the workplace stated in an announcement. They referred additional inquiries to Maryland State Police, which might solely say the crash remains to be being investigated.

Jackson, who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings within the fourth spherical of April’s NFL draft, and two of his former teammates at Henry A. Sensible Excessive Faculty — Anthony Lytton Jr., 24, and Isaiah Hazel, 23 — have been killed early Saturday when police say a dashing and probably alcohol-impaired driver struck their automobile on northbound Route 4 close to Presidential Parkway in Prince George’s County.

No expenses had been filed as of Sunday afternoon, state police stated.

The crash occurred round 3:15 a.m. Saturday, because the three shut associates and former highschool soccer state champions and faculty athletes have been using in a Dodge Charger being pushed by Hazel. Police stated an Infiniti Q50 that was altering lanes whereas driving at excessive pace hit the Charger and one other automobile. The Charger traveled off Route 4 and hit a number of tree stumps earlier than coming to a relaxation. The three males have been killed, authorities stated.

The driving force of the Infiniti, who police recognized as Cori Clingman, 23, of Higher Marlboro, and her two passengers have been additionally unhurt. The driving force of the opposite automobile was additionally not damage. Efforts to achieve Clingman on Sunday weren’t profitable.

Absolutely investigating the crash might take a number of months, stated Gregory Russell, a former navy police officer and Maryland-based professional in crash reconstruction. The timing relies upon partially on investigators’ workload and the way lengthy it takes for proof — such because the medical information — to be collected, he stated.

Russell stated that the majority automobiles made after 2013 document crash knowledge from the automobile’s speedometer, which police would most likely search to acquire with a warrant.

“That’s one of many large issues they’re going to go after and get, in the event that they haven’t gotten it already,” Russell stated.

The crash left many in Prince George’s County and throughout the nation grieving the lack of three promising younger males who appeared to have vivid futures forward of them.

All three performed soccer for Coach DaLawn Parrish and gained a number of state championships as he constructed a dynasty at Sensible, profitable 43 straight video games and three state titles from 2015 to 2018. Jackson completed his faculty profession on the College of Oregon; he beforehand was enrolled on the College of Alabama. Lytton performed in faculty at Florida State College and Penn State, and Hazel performed on the College of Maryland and College of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Sensible Excessive Faculty additionally misplaced three college students in 2023 to violent deaths. Two of these college students have been fatally shot, and the third was killed in a automobile crash.