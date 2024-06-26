Evidence, arguments presented in Karen Read murder trial as jury verdict due

correction A earlier model of this story stated that witnesses on the social gathering informed the courtroom they noticed Karen Learn’s automotive hit her boyfriend. Prosecutors had argued Learn’s automotive hit O’Keefe, however the courtroom didn’t hear eyewitness testimony. This text has been corrected. The homicide trial of Karen Learn — which for months has captured outsized curiosity, together with from true crime followers throughout the nation — is on the verge of a conclusion. Jurors have been instructed to come back to achieve a verdict on the destiny of Learn, a former adjunct professor., They are going to to resolve whether or not the proof helps that she reversed her SUV automotive to fatally strike her then-boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe. — or if, because the protection Learn’s group has argued, she is the sufferer of a coverup by his regulation enforcement colleagues to guard the true one other potential suspect.

Right here’s what to know in regards to the case.

Learn — a former fairness analyst and adjunct professor at her alma mater Bentley Faculty, in Waltham, Mass. — was charged with second-degree homicide, which carries a most penalty of life in jail. She confronted further prices of manslaughter whereas working inebriated, which carries a possible penalty of 5 to twenty years in jail, and leaving a scene of private damage and demise, which has a most penalty of 10 years imprisonment. She denied all prices.

Learn and her boyfriend O’Keefe, 46, had been consuming closely and barhopping with associates on the night time of Jan. 28, 2022, in line with courtroom testimonies reported by the Related Press. Learn dropped O’Keefe off on the home of his pal — fellow Boston police officer Brian Albert — for a celebration within the city of Canton simply earlier than 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 29.

The prosecution argued Learn and O’Keefe had been in a rocky romance and that she had argued with O’Keefe earlier than dropping him on the social gathering. The prosecution contended that Learn hit O’Keefe together with her Lexus SUV whereas making a three-point flip after which drove away, and argued that automobile information from Learn’s SUV together with a damaged taillight and hair on the automobile’s bumper help this.

The protection argued that O’Keefe was overwhelmed up on the home social gathering in Canton and wounded earlier than being thrown outdoors onto the garden in a snowstorm and framed to seem as if struck by Learn. They contend that Albert’s home was by no means looked for indicators of a battle involving O’Keefe, and pointed to conflicts of curiosity amongst investigators within the case and people on the social gathering. The prosecution denied any police coverup or conspiracy.

O’Keefe, who had been a Boston police officer for 16 years, was discovered unresponsive outdoors Albert’s dwelling and later pronounced lifeless at a hospital on Jan. 29, 2022. An post-mortem discovered he had died of hypothermia and blunt drive trauma. Learn and O’Keefe dated for about two years earlier than his demise.

Central to the prosecution’s case was testimony from a number of first responders that they’d heard Learn yell: “I hit him. I hit him. Oh my God. I hit him.” Prosecutors, in line with the AP, additionally level to offended telephone messages that Learn allegedly despatched to O’Keefe hours earlier than he died, and a voice message she left O’Keefe moments after she drove away from the home social gathering through which they stated she was “seething in rage” and screaming at O’Keefe.

Protection attorneys for Learn stated O’Keefe was overwhelmed up inside Albert’s dwelling and bitten by Albert’s canine earlier than being introduced outdoors, citing proof of canine scratches on his physique alongside his accidents. They argued Learn was a “handy outsider” framed for his homicide and the topic of an elaborate regulation enforcement cowl as much as shield the true killer, whom they don’t title however indicate was on the social gathering. Learn didn’t take the stand through the trial. She informed reporters outdoors the courtroom on Tuesday: “There isn’t a case towards me … after eight weeks, it’s smoke and mirrors, and it’s going via my personal life and attempting to contrive a motive that was by no means there.”

One other level of rivalry was connections between now retired officer Albert and the state trooper who led the investigation, Michael Proctor — who has acknowledged sending offensive messages about Learn to his associates, household and fellow troopers through the investigation.

Proctor admitted making feedback to supervisors about not discovering nude pictures of Learn whereas trying via her telephone, the AP reported. He informed the courtroom his remarks had no affect on the investigation and has apologized for his language. Learn’s attorneys have additionally argued there had been a number of conflicts of curiosity within the investigation of the case, together with that many individuals attending the home social gathering knew the investigators.

Medical proof offered to the courtroom was divided. Some consultants testified that they’d have anticipated extra bruising if O’Keefe had been hit by a heavy automobile and recommended he had scratch marks on his arm in keeping with canine bites, whereas others stated the accidents had been in keeping with being hit by a big automotive.

The case has fascinated these watching nationally and struck a chord within the Massachusetts area. Dozens of Learn supporters carrying pink flocked outdoors Norfolk Superior Courtroom in Dedham, Mass., in solidarity with Learn.

“She was unjustly charged,” Vicki Walkling, a Learn supporter informed the AP. “This case has enraptured all people as a result of it’s unfair. It might occur to any considered one of us. Any considered one of us may very well be framed for a homicide we didn’t commit.”

Others have been holding placards searching for “Justice for John” and accused Learn of mendacity and homicide.

Testimony within the trial started on April 29, and the courtroom heard from 74 witnesses in complete, in line with Courthouse Information Service.