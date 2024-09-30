Everything we know about New England’s Week 4 loss

The New England Patriots got here out on the dropping finish decisively in Sunday’s Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. It didn’t take the 49ers lengthy to blow the sport large open, and as soon as they did, they by no means regarded again.
New England’s offense sputtered to 216 complete yards, whereas additionally committing three turnovers, together with a pick-six thrown by quarterback Jacoby Brissett. They had been already outmatched on paper, however they didn’t do something to provide themselves a lot of an opportunity to win the sport.
It was one other mistake-filled efficiency from a Patriots workforce that appears to be getting worse each week. They’ve misplaced their final two video games by a 54-16 margin, which doesn’t precisely bode effectively for the workforce transferring ahead.
Right here’s the whole lot we all know concerning the Patriots after their Week 4 loss:
Turnovers: The Patriots can’t anticipate to win video games when turning the ball over a number of occasions. Rhamondre Stevenson and Jacoby Brissett each misplaced fumbles on this sport, and Brissett threw a pick-six that put the sport even additional out of attain. The hope was that the Patriots may win the turnover battle on the highway, however the sport went in the exact opposite route.
Patriots’ banged-up offensive line: Vederian Lowe and Michael Jordan had been each dominated out forward of this sport. That left the struggling offensive line trying pitiful, even with the return of beginning guard Sidy Sow. However the damage bug struck once more with the Patriots dropping David Andrews within the first quarter with a shoulder damage. The 49ers overwhelmed the Patriots within the trenches and made life troublesome on Brissett and the offensive unit all through the sport.
Too many explosive performs for San Francisco: The 49ers feasted on explosive performs on this sport with quarterback Brock Purdy dropping again a number of occasions and attacking New England’s secondary. It’s simpler for a workforce with weapons all around the offense to generate massive performs downfield. They had been capable of capitalize on these moments towards the Patriots and transfer the ball successfully on this matchup.
Jake Moody’s 41-yard area objective within the fourth quarter primarily iced this sport for the Patriots. There was a second when the workforce had the ball and a possibility to chop right into a 27-13 lead. However they had been finally shut down on offense, and the 49ers hung extra factors on the board. There was no coming again after that sequence for the Patriots.
Okay Joey Slye: Patriots kicker Joey Slye powered a franchise record-breaking 63-yard area objective kick by the uprights. His consistency on particular groups was considered one of few promising indicators for the workforce in Sunday’s loss.
RB Antonio Gibson: Working again Antonio Gibson led the offense in receiving yards on Sunday. His explosive playmaking talents as each a rusher and receiver have been unimaginable to observe. Given the shortage of explosive weapons in New England, extra Gibson is certainly factor on offense.
Christian Gonzalez: Second-year cornerback Christian Gonzalez has continued to play at an exceptionally excessive degree regardless of the workforce’s ongoing struggles. He was the perfect participant on the sector for the Patriots in Sunday’s sport, interval. Not solely is he a top-notch cowl nook, however he was the perfect tackler within the sport.
The Patriots head again house to Foxborough to organize for a Week 5 divisional conflict with the Miami Dolphins.