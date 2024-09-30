Everything we know about New England’s Week 4 loss

The New England Patriots got here out on the dropping finish decisively in Sunday’s Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. It didn’t take the 49ers lengthy to blow the sport large open, and as soon as they did, they by no means regarded again.

New England’s offense sputtered to 216 complete yards, whereas additionally committing three turnovers, together with a pick-six thrown by quarterback Jacoby Brissett. They had been already outmatched on paper, however they didn’t do something to provide themselves a lot of an opportunity to win the sport.

It was one other mistake-filled efficiency from a Patriots workforce that appears to be getting worse each week. They’ve misplaced their final two video games by a 54-16 margin, which doesn’t precisely bode effectively for the workforce transferring ahead.

Right here’s the whole lot we all know concerning the Patriots after their Week 4 loss: