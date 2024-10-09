Everything to Know About Prince Harry’s Netflix Documentary Polo

Prince Harry’s Polo documentary is coming to Netflix later this yr.

Netflix introduced in September that the docuseries can be dropping in December and gave a bit teaser in regards to the sport performed on horseback.

“POLO is a brand new documentary sequence that follows elite world gamers and provides an unique, behind-the-scenes have a look at the fast-paced world of the game,” Netflix wrote through X on the time.

Netflix additionally shared 4 first look pictures of the documentary. One nonetheless included a shot of three polo gamers sporting group La Dolfina jerseys, on horseback. The second shot confirmed off a person tending to a horse in a secure. The third image featured an motion shot from a sport the place two athletes have been wrestling for the ball. The final one confirmed off a brown horse making its approach to the sphere.

The streamer added that Polo was created by Boardwalk Photos and Archewell Productions, which is the manufacturing firm Harry based with spouse Meghan Markle.

The couple have an extended historical past with Netflix as they signed a cope with the corporate. They launched their tell-all docuseries Harry & Meghan on the streamer in December 2022. In April, Deadline reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had two nonfiction sequence within the works with Netflix.

Whereas Meghan can be engaged on a cooking and lifestyle-esque present, Harry’s sequence would observe the world {of professional} polo particularly within the U.S. Open Polo Championship. That very same month, Harry was noticed with a movie crew on the sporting occasion.

Preserve scrolling to be taught extra about Polo:

What Is ‘Polo’ About?

In response to the official synopsis, Polo will observe elite world gamers as they compete within the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida. Viewers will be taught in regards to the athlete’s dedication to the game and the talents which can be required to compete at polo’s highest stage.

When Does ‘Polo’ Come Out?

A premiere date has not been revealed but, nonetheless, Netflix introduced the doc shall be obtainable to stream in December.

Does Prince Harry Make an Look in ‘Polo’?

Whereas Harry thought-about himself an novice polo participant for years, it’s unclear if he’ll take a step in entrance of the digital camera for Polo. Harry and Meghan attended sooner or later of the U.S. Open Polo Championship collectively. Nonetheless, Meghan was not seemingly not concerned within the filming course of as Harry was noticed on-site with a crew on a distinct day in the course of the event.

Is Nacho Figueras Concerned in ‘Polo’?

Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras is knowledgeable polo participant and considered one of Prince Harry’s shut mates. Figueras performed polo alongside the Duke of Sussex in April on the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup, the place documentary cameras have been rolling.

“I’ve all the time needed to introduce polo to a wider viewers,” Figueras advised Individuals in April. “Prince Harry and I’ve talked about polo for years. The manufacturing firm is unbelievable, and Netflix has an enormous platform to succeed in the largest hearts on the earth. I’m completely happy to be concerned and assume it is a nice alternative for the game.”

Figueras gushed about working with “pricey good friend” Harry throughout a separate interview with Individuals in October.

“It’s an honor to do something with him,” he mentioned. “That is extra his venture than it’s mine. It’s an honor to know that I used to be in a position to assist.”

Figueras added: “The present is just not about me. It’s not about him … So we’ve been working very exhausting on it and we’re very excited in regards to the end result.”