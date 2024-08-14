Everything Mamma Mia Stars Have Said About Possible 3rd Movie

Mamma Mia! left a long-lasting impression in 2008 because the solid transported viewers to Greece whereas singing ABBA’s best hits — and one movie simply wasn’t sufficient.

Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried captivated audiences as mother-daughter duo Donna and Sophie within the unique film. In hopes of getting solutions about her father’s identification, Sophie contacts three of her mother’s former flames — Sam (Pierce Brosnan), Invoice (Stellan Skarsgård) and Harry (Colin Firth) — earlier than her wedding ceremony.

Whereas followers by no means formally study who Sophie’s dad is, the lads all agree to remain in her life as father figures. In the meantime, the love story that performs out between Donna and Sam makes viewers lust for a European fairy story of their very own.

A decade after the musical’s success, producer Judy Craymer gave followers a second movie full of extra ABBA tunes and mischief on the Greek isles. 2018’s Mamma Mia! Right here We Go Once more launched viewers to a younger Donna, performed by Lily James, and her three whirlwind romances.

Donna’s origin story additionally introduced Cher into the combination as her mom, Ruby Sheridan. Your entire unique solid additionally returned together with Donna’s grown-up BFFs Rosie (Julie Walters) and Tanya (Christine Baranski), who performed an enormous half in each tales.

After the success of the primary two movies, Craymer additionally teased the potential of a 3rd blockbuster — and lots of the film’s stars have hinted at desirous to return to Greece one final time.

Scroll all the way down to see what the solid and creators of the Mamma Mia! franchise have stated about making it a trilogy: