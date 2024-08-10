Every Time a Big Brother Nominee Didn’t Use the Veto on Themselves

Because the energy of veto was launched throughout Large Brother 3 in 2002, houseguests nominated for eviction have used it to take themselves off the block.

Profitable the veto competitors is the one sure-fire manner for a nominee to ensure their very own security. Positive, they will attempt to get one other participant to make use of the veto on them or marketing campaign for votes forward of eviction night time, however there’s no larger reduction for a nominee than getting the golden energy of veto hung round their neck.

You’d should be somewhat loopy to get nominated for eviction, win the facility of veto and never apply it to your self. But six houseguests have performed precisely that.

Preserve scrolling to see each Large Brother participant who didn’t use the facility of veto on themselves whereas on the block.

Marcellas Reynolds — ‘Large Brother 3’

Marcellas gained the facility of veto throughout week 9 whereas on the block subsequent to Amy Crews. His ally Danielle Reyes satisfied him to not use the veto by arguing that Amy was assured to go house. Danielle added that forcing Head of Family Jason Man to call a substitute nominee would solely anger the home. Marcellas believed her, and Danielle infamously betrayed him by voting him out of the home.

After Marcellas was evicted, Large Brother host Julie Chen Moonves playfully smacked him on the facet of the pinnacle with a cue card to convey her disappointment along with his resolution.

Dick Donato — ‘Large Brother 8’

Throughout week 6 of the 2007 season, Dick was nominated for eviction alongside his daughter, Daniele Briones. He gained the facility of veto and determined to apply it to Daniele as a substitute of himself. Dustin Erikstrup then volunteered to be the substitute nominee, believing he had the votes to remain towards Dick. Dustin was blindsided on eviction night time when he was voted out 4-2 whereas Dick and Daniele went on to put first and second, respectively.

Daniele Briones — ‘Large Brother 8’

Daniele had a possibility to repay her father throughout week 10 of Large Brother 8 when the pair discovered themselves on the block subsequent to one another as soon as once more. This time round, Daniele gained the veto and used it on Dick as a substitute of herself. On condition that they have been within the last 4, Jameka Cameron was the one obtainable possibility for a substitute nominee. Dick forged the only real vote to evict her.

Brendon Villegas — ‘Large Brother 13’

Throughout week 4 of the 2011 season, Brendon discovered himself on the block subsequent to his then-fiancée, Rachel Reilly. He gained the veto however selected to apply it to Rachel as a substitute and was then evicted over the substitute nominee, Jordan Lloyd.

Rachel went on to win the season, and she or he and Brendon tied the knot in 2012. They welcomed daughter Adora in 2016 and son Adler in 2020.

Matt Clines — ‘Large Brother 19’

Matt gained the veto throughout week 7 of the 2017 season and used it to save lots of Jason Dent regardless of being on the block himself. Cody Nickson went up in Jason’s place and was unanimously evicted.

Tucker Des Lauriers — ‘Large Brother 26’

Tucker volunteered to go on the block throughout week 3 of the 2024 season. As a result of BB AI enviornment twist, he was nominated alongside two different houseguests, Angela Murray and Kenney Kelley. After successful the veto, Tucker hatched a plan to make use of the veto on Angela within the hopes that Head of Family Cedric Hodges would then backdoor Quinn Martin.

Cedric finally determined the transfer was too dangerous and advised Tucker to make use of the veto on himself. Nonetheless, Tucker nonetheless went by means of along with his gutsy transfer to make use of the veto on Angela and remained on the block for eviction night time. He competed within the BB AI enviornment towards Kenney and America’s nominee, Quinn, rising victorious. Kenney was then evicted.