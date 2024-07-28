Every Medal Team USA Won at the 2024 Paris Olympics

As Staff USA takes on the 2024 Paris Olympics, the American athletes have already made an impression on the summer time video games.

The 2024 Olympics kicked off on Friday, July 26, with an illustrious opening ceremony that came about completely outdoor on the River Seine and featured performances from the likes of Celine Dion and Girl Gaga. Moreover, basketball star LeBron James and tennis champ Coco Gauff took on the duty of Staff USA’s flagbearers for the opening ceremony.

Gauff, 20, shared in a Wednesday, July 24, episode of As we speak that she had “no phrases” after she was bestowed with the consideration.

“I didn’t need to cry in entrance of my teammates,” she added. “When Chris [Eubanks] instructed me, I used to be holding it in, however once I referred to as my mother, I began crying as a result of I feel it’s much more particular that so many unbelievable individuals — even now I get emotional interested by it — however so many unbelievable individuals simply assume that I’m worthy of this. It means rather a lot, really.”

Associated: Meet the U.S. Ladies’s Gymnastics Staff Earlier than the 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Olympic Video games are drawing close to, and 5 U.S. gymnasts simply purchased their tickets to Paris. After 4 days of trials, the ladies’s gymnastics staff was formally revealed on June 30. Led by Olympic veteran Simone Biles, the power-packed staff is able to stay as much as their legacy. Alongside Biles is Tokyo’s reigning all-around […]

Whereas France has already gained the primary gold medal of the Olympic video games, Staff USA shortly nabbed its first few medals initially of the video games on Saturday, July 27. Kassidy Cook dinner and Sarah Bacon each took residence silver for synchronized diving, marking the USA’ first medal in Paris. Bicycle owner Chloe Dygert gained the bronze medal for the Particular person Ladies’s Time Trial in highway biking. In the meantime, swimmer Katie Ledecky shocked followers when she misplaced the gold within the Ladies’s 400-meter Freestyle, however she nonetheless walked away with the bronze medal.

Staff USA has gained over 100 medals at each Olympic Video games since 2004 and is now seeking to exceed its winnings from the Tokyo Olympics, the place it took residence a complete of 113 medals: 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze.

The 2024 summer time Olympics will proceed till August 11. Watch the Paris Olympics on NBC and Peacock, and maintain scrolling to see all of Staff USA’s medals:

Biking Bronze Medals

Chloe Dygert – Ladies’s Particular person Time Trial

Thank You! You’ve efficiently subscribed.

Swimming Gold Medals

Staff USA – Males’s 4×100 Meter Freestyle

Swimming Silver Medals

Kassidy Cook dinner, Sarah Bacon – Synchronized Diving

Swimming Bronze Medals

Katie Ledecky – Ladies’s 400-Meter Freestyle