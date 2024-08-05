Every Medal Team USA Won at the 2024 Paris Olympics

As Crew USA takes on the 2024 Paris Olympics, the American athletes have already made an impression on the summer season Video games.

The 2024 Olympics kicked off on Friday, July 26, with an illustrious opening ceremony that befell totally outside on the River Seine and featured performances from the likes of Celine Dion and Girl Gaga. Moreover, basketball star LeBron James and tennis champ Coco Gauff took on the duty of Crew USA’s flagbearers for the opening ceremony.

Gauff, 20, shared in a Wednesday, July 24, episode of Right now that she had “no phrases” after she was bestowed with the distinction.

“I didn’t wish to cry in entrance of my teammates,” she added. “When Chris [Eubanks] advised me, I used to be holding it in, however after I referred to as my mother, I began crying as a result of I believe it’s much more particular that so many unbelievable individuals — even now I get emotional enthusiastic about it — however so many unbelievable individuals simply assume that I’m worthy of this. It means so much, actually.”

Whereas France gained the primary gold medal of the Olympic video games, Crew USA rapidly nabbed its first few medals in the beginning of the Video games on Saturday, July 27. Kassidy Cook dinner and Sarah Bacon took dwelling silver for synchronized diving, marking the USA’ first medal in Paris. Bicycle owner Chloe Dygert gained the bronze medal for the Particular person Girls’s Time Trial in street biking. Swimmer Katie Ledecky shocked followers when she misplaced the gold within the Girls’s 400-meter Freestyle, however she nonetheless walked away with the bronze medal.

Crew USA has gained over 100 medals at each Olympic Video games since 2004 and is now seeking to exceed its winnings from the Tokyo Olympics, the place it took dwelling a complete of 113 medals: 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze.

The 2024 summer season Olympics will proceed till August 11. Watch the Paris Olympics on NBC and Peacock, and preserve scrolling to see all of Crew USA’s medals:

Swimming Gold Medals

Kate Douglass – Girls’s 200 Meter Breaststroke

Katie Ledecky – Girls’s 1500 Meter Freestyle

Katie Ledecky – Girls’s 100 Meter Freestyle

Crew USA – Males’s 4×100 Meter Freestyle

Torri Huske – Girls’s 100 Meter Butterfly

Crew USA – 4×100 Blended Medley

Bobby Finke –1,500 Meter Freestyle

Swimming Silver Medals

Crew USA – Girls’s 4×200 Meter Freestyle Relay

Regan Smith – Girls’s 200 Meter Butterfly

Torri Huske – Girls’s 100 Meter Freestyle

Crew USA – Males’s 4×200 Meter Freestyle Relay

Robert Finke – Males’s 800 Meter Freestyle

Regan Smith – Girls’s 100 Meter Backstroke

Katie Grimes – Girls’s 400 Meter Particular person Medley

Crew USA – Girls’s 4×100 Meter Freestyle Relay

Gretchen Walsh – Girls’s 100 Meter Butterfly

Nic Fink – 100 Meter Breaststroke

Regan Smith – Girls’s 200 Meter Backstroke

Kate Douglass – Girls’s 200 Meter Medley

Swimming Bronze Medals

Katharine Berkoff – Girls’s 100 Meter Backstroke

Ryan Murphy – Males’s 100 Meter Backstroke

Emma Weyant – Girls’s 400 Meter Particular person Medley

Luke Hobson – Males’s 200 Meter Freestyle

Katie Ledecky – Girls’s 400-Meter Freestyle

Carson Foster – Males’s 400 Meter Particular person Medley

Paige Madden – Girls’s 800 Meter Freestyle

Diving Silver Medals

Kassidy Cook dinner, Sarah Bacon – Synchronized Diving

Fencing Gold Medals

Crew USA – Girls’s Crew Foil

Lee Kiefer – Girls’s Particular person Foil

Fencing Silver Medals

Lauren Scruggs – Girls’s Particular person Foil

Fencing Bronze Medals

Nick Itkin – Males’s Particular person Foil

Biking Silver Medals

Perris Benegas – Girls’s BMX Freestyle

Haley Batten – Mountain Bike

Biking Bronze Medals

Chloe Dygert – Girls’s Particular person Time Trial

Skateboarding Silver Medals

Jagger Eaton – Males’s Road

Skateboarding Bronze Medals

Nyjah Huston – Males’s Road

Gymnastics Gold Medals

Simone Biles – Girls’s All-Round

Crew USA – Girls’s Crew Closing

Simone Biles – Girls’s Vault

Gymnastics Bronze Medals

Suni Lee – Girls’s All-Round

Crew USA – Males’s Crew Closing

Jade Carey – Girls’s Vault

Stephen Nedoroscik – Males’s Pommel Horse

Suni Lee – Uneven Bars

Rugby Bronze Medals

Crew USA – Girls’s Event

Canoeing Bronze Medals

Evy Leibfarth – Girls’s Canoe Slalom

Rowing Gold Medals

Crew USA – Males’s 4

Rowing Bronze Medals

Crew USA – Males’s Eight

Capturing Silver Medals

Sagen Maddalena – Girls’s Smallbore Rifle, 3 Positions

Crusing Bronze Medals

Ian Barrows, Hans Henken – Males’s Skiff

Equestrian Silver Medals

Crew USA – Crew Leaping

Archery Bronze Medals

Crew USA – Blended Crew

Monitor and Subject Gold Medals

Ryan Crouser – Males’s Shot Put

Noah Lyles – Males’s 100 Meter

Monitor and Subject Silver Medals

Sha’Carri Richardson – Girls’s 100 Meter

Joe Kovacs – Males’s Shot Put

Crew USA – 4×400 Meter Blended Relay

Monitor and Subject Bronze Medals

Grant Fisher – Males’s 10,000 Meter

Jasmine Moore – Girls’s Triple Soar

Melissa Jefferson – Girls’s 100 Meter

Capturing Gold Medals

Vincent Hancock – Males’s Skeet

Golf Gold Medals

Scottie Scheffler – Males’s Particular person

Tennis Silver Medals

Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram – Males’s Doubles

Tennis Bronze Medals

Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul – Males’s Doubles