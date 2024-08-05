Every Medal Team USA Won at the 2024 Paris Olympics

As Crew USA takes on the 2024 Paris Olympics, the American athletes have already made an impression on the summer season Video games.
The 2024 Olympics kicked off on Friday, July 26, with an illustrious opening ceremony that befell totally outside on the River Seine and featured performances from the likes of Celine Dion and Girl Gaga. Moreover, basketball star LeBron James and tennis champ Coco Gauff took on the duty of Crew USA’s flagbearers for the opening ceremony.
Gauff, 20, shared in a Wednesday, July 24, episode of Right now that she had “no phrases” after she was bestowed with the distinction.
“I didn’t wish to cry in entrance of my teammates,” she added. “When Chris [Eubanks] advised me, I used to be holding it in, however after I referred to as my mother, I began crying as a result of I believe it’s much more particular that so many unbelievable individuals — even now I get emotional enthusiastic about it — however so many unbelievable individuals simply assume that I’m worthy of this. It means so much, actually.”
Whereas France gained the primary gold medal of the Olympic video games, Crew USA rapidly nabbed its first few medals in the beginning of the Video games on Saturday, July 27. Kassidy Cook dinner and Sarah Bacon took dwelling silver for synchronized diving, marking the USA’ first medal in Paris. Bicycle owner Chloe Dygert gained the bronze medal for the Particular person Girls’s Time Trial in street biking. Swimmer Katie Ledecky shocked followers when she misplaced the gold within the Girls’s 400-meter Freestyle, however she nonetheless walked away with the bronze medal.
Crew USA has gained over 100 medals at each Olympic Video games since 2004 and is now seeking to exceed its winnings from the Tokyo Olympics, the place it took dwelling a complete of 113 medals: 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze.
The 2024 summer season Olympics will proceed till August 11. Watch the Paris Olympics on NBC and Peacock, and preserve scrolling to see all of Crew USA’s medals:
Swimming Gold Medals
Kate Douglass – Girls’s 200 Meter Breaststroke
Katie Ledecky – Girls’s 1500 Meter Freestyle
Katie Ledecky – Girls’s 100 Meter Freestyle
Crew USA – Males’s 4×100 Meter Freestyle
Torri Huske – Girls’s 100 Meter Butterfly
Crew USA – 4×100 Blended Medley
Bobby Finke –1,500 Meter Freestyle
Swimming Silver Medals
Crew USA – Girls’s 4×200 Meter Freestyle Relay
Regan Smith – Girls’s 200 Meter Butterfly
Torri Huske – Girls’s 100 Meter Freestyle
Crew USA – Males’s 4×200 Meter Freestyle Relay
Robert Finke – Males’s 800 Meter Freestyle
Regan Smith – Girls’s 100 Meter Backstroke
Katie Grimes – Girls’s 400 Meter Particular person Medley
Crew USA – Girls’s 4×100 Meter Freestyle Relay
Gretchen Walsh – Girls’s 100 Meter Butterfly
Nic Fink – 100 Meter Breaststroke
Regan Smith – Girls’s 200 Meter Backstroke
Kate Douglass – Girls’s 200 Meter Medley
Swimming Bronze Medals
Katharine Berkoff – Girls’s 100 Meter Backstroke
Ryan Murphy – Males’s 100 Meter Backstroke
Emma Weyant – Girls’s 400 Meter Particular person Medley
Luke Hobson – Males’s 200 Meter Freestyle
Katie Ledecky – Girls’s 400-Meter Freestyle
Carson Foster – Males’s 400 Meter Particular person Medley
Paige Madden – Girls’s 800 Meter Freestyle
Diving Silver Medals
Kassidy Cook dinner, Sarah Bacon – Synchronized Diving
Fencing Gold Medals
Crew USA – Girls’s Crew Foil
Lee Kiefer – Girls’s Particular person Foil
Fencing Silver Medals
Lauren Scruggs – Girls’s Particular person Foil
Fencing Bronze Medals
Nick Itkin – Males’s Particular person Foil
Biking Silver Medals
Perris Benegas – Girls’s BMX Freestyle
Haley Batten – Mountain Bike
Biking Bronze Medals
Chloe Dygert – Girls’s Particular person Time Trial
Skateboarding Silver Medals
Jagger Eaton – Males’s Road
Skateboarding Bronze Medals
Nyjah Huston – Males’s Road
Gymnastics Gold Medals
Simone Biles – Girls’s All-Round
Crew USA – Girls’s Crew Closing
Simone Biles – Girls’s Vault
Gymnastics Bronze Medals
Suni Lee – Girls’s All-Round
Crew USA – Males’s Crew Closing
Jade Carey – Girls’s Vault
Stephen Nedoroscik – Males’s Pommel Horse
Suni Lee – Uneven Bars
Rugby Bronze Medals
Crew USA – Girls’s Event
Canoeing Bronze Medals
Evy Leibfarth – Girls’s Canoe Slalom
Rowing Gold Medals
Crew USA – Males’s 4
Rowing Bronze Medals
Crew USA – Males’s Eight
Capturing Silver Medals
Sagen Maddalena – Girls’s Smallbore Rifle, 3 Positions
Crusing Bronze Medals
Ian Barrows, Hans Henken – Males’s Skiff
Equestrian Silver Medals
Crew USA – Crew Leaping
Archery Bronze Medals
Crew USA – Blended Crew
Monitor and Subject Gold Medals
Ryan Crouser – Males’s Shot Put
Noah Lyles – Males’s 100 Meter
Monitor and Subject Silver Medals
Sha’Carri Richardson – Girls’s 100 Meter
Joe Kovacs – Males’s Shot Put
Crew USA – 4×400 Meter Blended Relay
Monitor and Subject Bronze Medals
Grant Fisher – Males’s 10,000 Meter
Jasmine Moore – Girls’s Triple Soar
Melissa Jefferson – Girls’s 100 Meter
Capturing Gold Medals
Vincent Hancock – Males’s Skeet
Golf Gold Medals
Scottie Scheffler – Males’s Particular person
Tennis Silver Medals
Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram – Males’s Doubles
Tennis Bronze Medals
Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul – Males’s Doubles