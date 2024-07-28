Every Marvel Studios Comic-Con 2024 Announcement, Including Avengers 5

For anybody questioning if after a difficult few years, Marvel Studios may chart a path that will immediately earn again the belief of followers, the studio’s panel at San Diego Comedian-Con appears to counsel the reply is a powerful sure.

In a stunning shock (even by Marvel requirements), Robert Downey Jr. was introduced as returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Physician Doom, some of the feared and complex characters in Marvel lore. He will probably be joined on this journey by The Russo Bros., the filmmakers who have been behind Avengers: Infinity Warfare (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), which was the zenith of Marvel Studios’ grand universe and stands because the No. 2 grossing film of all time.

It was the end result of a panel that began on a celebratory word, kicking off with a choir sporting Deadpool crimson and Wolverine yellow singing “Like a Prayer,” the hit Madonna track that was integral to Deadpool & Wolverine‘s advertising and marketing marketing campaign, and which was featured in a bloody sequence within the new film.

Comedian-Con is sort of at all times a excessive watermark of the 12 months for the studio, which is the undisputed champion in relation to tantalizing followers with a mixture of universe-shaking information and unique footage. However this 12 months was significantly candy, on condition that director Shawn Levy’s Deadpool & Wolverine is within the midst of a record-breaking weekend for an R-rated movie. Studio boss Kevin Feige boasted the film has pushed the Marvel Cinematic Universe — already the best grossing franchise in historical past — previous the $30 billion mark.

Marvel was final at Comedian-Con two years in the past, the place amongst its bulletins have been Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. A number of real-world occasions, together with the twin writers and actors strikes, in addition to Marvel chopping ties with Kang Dynasty star Jonathan Majors following his conviction for harassment and assault in opposition to an ex-girlfriend, necessitated the studio to rethink Kang Dynasty. Thus, it’s now Avengers: Doomsday, to star Downey.

Learn on for a rundown of what was proven.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY and AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

Marvel pulled off a multi-verse melting miracle by revealing, in a really theatrical and ceremonious manner, that Downey would return to Marvel for a pair of movies because the villain Victor Von Doom, AKA Physician Doom. Avengers: Doomsday will bow in Could 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars opens in Could 2027. The previous band is getting again collectively, with the Russo Bros. to direct after helming Avengers: Infinity Warfare and Avengers: Endgame and two Captain America films.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS

Anticipation was excessive for The Incredible 4 film, which was revealed to be referred to as The Incredible 4: First Steps. Filmmaker Matt Shakman mentioned onstage that capturing was starting subsequent week, however he teased it will be impressed by a retro-future model of New York. He additionally confirmed off a Nineteen Sixties-style science movie that teased the group’s origins whereas exhibiting the humanity and character of the characters.

It was implied that the solid was in London preparing for the shoot, however in true Marvel vogue, the studio was pulling a quick one. Quickly onto the stage got here Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mr. Incredible), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/The Invisible Lady), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/The Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Factor).

“We’re all collectively going to deliver an essence that could be a household,” mentioned Quinn. “Fairly than interested by what individually we’re going to deliver, it’s a group sport. We’re going to work very arduous to deliver a sense of household to this movie.”

Among the many revelations was a have a look at the Fantasticar, which within the comics is their flying automobile. A mannequin model flew throughout the stage because it was to “fly” the solid to London for his or her shoot.

The Incredible 4 are already within the zeitgeist, due to a particular tie-in, the multi-verse spanning Deadpool & Wolverine. The film opens July 25, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS*

David Harbour acquired laughs by exhibiting up in full costume as Purple Guardian, his Soviet-era Black Widow character. In whiny vogue, he requested his castmates why they didn’t gown up, after he despatched an e-mail telling them that was the plan.

The movie stars an assortment of Marvel’s villains and anti-heroes, led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and likewise that includes stars Sebastian Stan, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Filmmaker Jake Schreier introduced the primary footage to the panel, which revealed that Louis-Dreyfus’ character is the one bringing collectively the group. One curiosity: the movie’s title options an asterisk on the finish, however Feige declined to disclose what it meant. (At CinemaCon in April, Feige prompt it will develop into clear by the tip of the film.)

That section was mild on particulars, with the actors not having the ability to say an excessive amount of about their characters’ arcs. That lack of ability to present correct solutions was one thing even Russell acknowledged. “I simply say ‘I don’t’ know’ and also you get pure pleasure,” the actor mentioned, Feige.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD

Although director Julius Onah was not in a position to attend resulting from COVID-19, MCU newcomer Giancarlo Esposito joined the solid on stage and answered the questions that Marvel followers have questioned since his casting in Could: what villain would he be enjoying? The reply turned out to be the King of the Serpent Society, Seth Voelker, AKA Sidewinder. The panel confirmed off footage that pointed to a political thriller — “That is bullshit, sir,” Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson says to which Harrison Ford, enjoying President Thunderbolt Ross, responds to growling, “That is politics.” The reel then went into motion mode. But it surely was the room-shaking sounds of his transformation into the raging Purple Hulk, that had audiences cheering.

“I wished a bit of the motion,” Ford mentioned of becoming a member of MCU, who exhausted himself operating after a really excitable Mackie across the stage.

Courageous New World marks a excessive level for Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, whom he has performed for greater than ten years within the MCU. After co-headlining the Disney+ sequence The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Wilson leads this movie as the brand new Captain America, who should navigate his a rocky relationship with the President. It bows on Feb. 14, 2025, with Mackie, Tim Blake Nelson and Danny Ramirez additionally becoming a member of onstage.

Whereas Marvel is completed for Comedian-Con, they may have extra reveals at subsequent months D23 Expo, the place they’re anticipated to speak concerning the TV facet of issues, which was not current at Comedian-Con.