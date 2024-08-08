Every Floral Outfit Blake Lively Wore for It Ends With Us Press Tour

Blake Full of life’s contemporary floral fashion throughout the It Ends With Us tour has taken over the web — and we are able to’t get sufficient.

Whereas selling It Ends With Us, which hits theaters on Friday, August 9, Full of life has taken inspiration from her character, florist Lily Bloom, and rocked plenty of flower-embellished designs, together with vibrant frocks, flower purses, beaded ensembles and extra.

In case you ask Us, one among her standout seems got here on August 3, when she surprised in an Oscar de la Renta mini gown that includes embroidered purple flowers at her bust that light into yellow and orange blooms and virtually seemed like pressed petals. She accomplished her look with purple crystal earrings, extra flowers in her hair, purple and blue rings and strappy heels. For glam, she donned pink eyeshadow and nude lips.

Preserve scrolling to see all of Full of life’s seems throughout the It Ends With Us press tour: